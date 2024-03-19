Japan ends 17-year stint of negative interest rates as BOJ initiates historic rate hike

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has terminated its 17-year-long policy of negative interest rates, marking a significant shift in the country's monetary strategy.

This decision, unveiled after a two-day policy meeting, reflects the BOJ's confidence in Japan's evolving wage-price dynamics and its pursuit of sustainable economic growth.

The move comes amidst rising wages and aims to foster a healthier economic landscape.

The shift from negative rates

According to media reports, the BOJ has shifted gears from its long-standing negative interest rate policy, setting a new target range of zero percent to 0.1 per cent for the overnight call rate.

This move, coupled with the abandonment of the yield curve control program, highlights the central bank's resolve to normalise its monetary policy framework.

The termination of these unconventional measures signals a return to a more conventional monetary policy approach, with short-term interest rates emerging as the primary policy instrument.

Rationale behind the decision

The decision to end negative rates and initiate a rate hike stems from the BOJ's assessment of Japan's evolving economic landscape.

A Japan Times report noted that the central bank observed a robust wage-price cycle, fuelled by huge pay increases, which has bolstered its confidence in achieving the targeted 2 per cent price stability sustainably.

Despite this optimistic outlook, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at a cautious approach, suggesting that rapid rate hikes are unlikely in the near term.

Impact on financial markets

While the termination of negative rates signifies a significant policy shift, financial markets reacted swiftly to the BOJ's announcement.

The yen experienced a sharp decline against the dollar, breaching the ¥150 level for the first time in two weeks.

Market analysts attribute this depreciation to the central bank's indication that further rate hikes are not imminent.

Wage growth dynamics

Japan's recent wage growth trajectory has played a pivotal role in shaping the BOJ's policy stance.

Strong pay increases, particularly evident in this year's spring wage negotiations, have provided impetus for the central bank's decision to normalise the monetary policy.

Major Japanese firms have recorded a 33-year high in average wage hikes, reflecting a positive shift in the wage-price dynamics.

This trend, known as shuntō, has emerged as a crucial determinant for the BOJ in gauging the prospects of a virtuous cycle of wage and price hikes.

Future monetary policy outlook

Despite unwinding its ultra-loose monetary stimulus, the BOJ remains cautious about the economic landscape's future trajectory.

While acknowledging the strong wage growth, Governor Ueda emphasised the central bank's readiness to adjust rates in line with inflationary trends and economic stability.

However, with consumption still subdued and various external factors at play, including potential US Federal Reserve rate cuts, the BOJ maintains a prudent stance towards future rate hikes.