Israel to give Starlink green signal amid war, but with restrictions

The Israel Ministry is poised to grant approval for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service this week, with the intention to kickstart limited operations in the country, according to a communication ministry official cited by Bloomberg.

Initially, sales will be limited to official bodies, and Starlink has committed not to provide access to humanitarian organisations in the Gaza Strip without Israel's defence establishment approval, as stated by Elad Malka, the deputy director of the ministry, in an interview.

Elon Musk's Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has been in discussions with Israeli authorities regarding its operations, aiming to support wartime communications along Israel's southern and northern borders.

The caveat, however, is that access will be restricted in the Gaza Strip, with concerns that it could be utilised by Hamas, as explained by Elad Malka.

In November, Musk faced criticism for suggesting Starlink's potential service in Gaza but later clarified that activation would only occur with the approval of the US and Israel governments.

The Israeli government, fast-tracking the Starlink license, sees it as a strategic move amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Malka disclosed that the Israeli government, amid the prolonged conflict with Hamas, expedited plans for the Starlink license.

The satellite internet service provider has established an Israeli subsidiary and is set to commence the sale of its terminals in the coming weeks.

Sales will be limited to approved clients, including communications companies and local councils, as outlined in the license. The move is seen as an effort to enhance wartime communication capabilities while maintaining stringent restrictions to address security concerns.

In response to the development, SpaceX has not immediately commented on the situation. The approval signifies a significant step for Starlink's expansion into Israel, with the company preparing to sell its terminals in the country.

The war between Israel and Hamas, now entering its fourth month, has prompted the government to accelerate the licensing process to leverage Starlink's capabilities for enhanced communication infrastructure.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)