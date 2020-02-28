India's GDP growth slips to 4.7% in December quarter

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), India's Gross Domestic Product(GDP) slipped to 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019.

India's GDP was 5.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

India's economy grew 5.1 per cent in the nine-month period between April-December 2019 as against 6.3 per cent in the same period a year ago, the NSO informed.

The NSO pegged economic growth at 5 per cent in 2019-20 on Friday. India's Reserve Bank had pegged India's GDP growth at 5 per cent for 2019-20.

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) informed that India's fiscal deficit touched 128.5 per cent of the whole year budget target at January-end, the government had targeted to restrict the fiscal deficit at Rs 7,66,846 crore during the year ending March 31, 2020.

In the Budget, finance minister Nirmalal Sitharaman had raised fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent of the GDP from 3.3 per cent earlier for 2019-20.