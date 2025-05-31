Indian techies coding the American dream: Until AI and MAGA hit delete

For decades, Indian tech professionals have been the backbone of America’s digital revolution, filling critical roles in software development, data analysis, and IT services. But in 2025, the landscape is shifting dramatically.

A wave of AI-powered automation and the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) politics are threatening to unravel the American Dream for thousands of Indian techies.

Across major tech firms including Google, Meta and Amazon, thousands of layoffs have rippled through the workforce, with H-1B visa holders disproportionately impacted. As AI tools like ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google's Gemini take over coding, debugging, and testing tasks, entry- and mid-level roles are rapidly disappearing.

According to a report by Axios, white-collar workers, particularly in tech, marketing, and administration, are bearing the brunt of automation. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently warned that AI could wipe out up to 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next five years.

This technological disruption has collided with an increasingly hostile political narrative. Several conservative factions aligned with the MAGA movement have begun targeting foreign workers, especially Indian nationals on H-1B visas, as scapegoats for job losses. A Financial Express report highlights a growing sentiment among some Americans urging Indian tech workers to “leave the US” as layoffs increase.

Caught in a perfect storm

For many Indian professionals, the dual forces of automation and nationalism have created a precarious situation. Job security has evaporated almost overnight, while immigration status hangs by a thread. The US H-1B system ties a worker’s legal status to employment. If someone is laid off, they typically have just 60 days to secure another job or leave the United States.

Social media platforms like LinkedIn and TeamBlind are flooded with posts from Indian tech workers seeking leads, legal advice, or emotional support. A viral LinkedIn post by Indian professional Movin Jain about why Indians in the US are being replaced by Indians in India sparked debate, reflecting a growing sense of displacement and frustration among highly skilled immigrants.

The post mentions that the cost of tech talent in India is much lower; the salary for software engineers in India is around 20 per cent of what the company has to pay an employee in the US. India's strong pool of tech talent definitely makes it an attractive option for companies looking to cut expenses while maintaining output.

On the other side, many American citizens, particularly in swing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio, view foreign workers as competitors in an increasingly tight job market. Trump-era policies and the MAGA movement have tapped into this resentment, pushing for stricter immigration controls and the elimination of perceived “job theft” by visa holders.

AI raises the stakes

While MAGA rhetoric is loud, AI is quietly reshaping the fundamental structure of white-collar employment. A recent news report from the Economic Times noted that managers and mid-tier engineers are now being replaced by AI systems that not only code but also manage workflows, analyse large datasets, and even conduct performance reviews.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, speaking to students earlier this month, warned, “The world you’re entering will look nothing like the one you were trained for.” Former President Barack Obama also sounded the alarm, stating in an interview that AI could erase “millions of white-collar jobs within years”.

Analysts predict that the first to go will be those in support and entry-level roles, the very positions Indian H-1B professionals often occupy early in their careers in the US. Although many of these workers are highly educated, their vulnerability lies in their visa dependence and the speed at which automation is rendering certain roles obsolete.

What lies ahead

Some Indian workers are considering returning home or looking to Canada, Germany, or Australia, where immigration policies may offer greater flexibility. Others are doubling down on upskilling, pivoting toward AI, cybersecurity, or product leadership roles that are harder to automate.

However, the path ahead remains uncertain. Many are caught in legal limbo, struggling to find new jobs within a shrinking market while navigating complex visa rules. The US tech industry, once a beacon of opportunity for international talent, now appears less welcoming.

Despite the bleak outlook, some industry voices are calling for reform. Tech CEOs and immigrant advocacy groups are urging lawmakers to decouple visas from employers, offer grace periods, and invest in re-skilling displaced workers. But with MAGA populism surging, meaningful change may be hard to come by.

The convergence of AI disruption and MAGA-fuelled anti-immigration sentiment has put Indian tech professionals in the US at a unique disadvantage. As companies streamline their operations and politics grow more polarised, the very workers who helped build America’s digital future now find themselves questioning whether they have a future in the country at all.