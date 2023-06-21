India 'Show stopper' at Paris air show: Air India finalises mega deal for 470 planes

Air India has solidified its position in the global aviation market with the finalization of an unprecedented deal for 470 aircraft from industry giants Airbus and Boeing, Reuters reported. The agreement, initially outlined in February, represents the largest-ever plane order in terms of the number of aircraft. This record-breaking achievement comes hot on the heels of a similar milestone set by Indian rival, IndiGo, which recently placed an order for 500 Airbus narrowbody jets. The finalized contract not only boosts Air India's standing in the aerospace industry but also underlines India's robust demand for air travel, driven by a rapidly growing population.

Air India's Landmark Deal

Air India has officially converted its preliminary agreement into a firm order, securing its place in the aerospace industry's order backlogs. While the deal was valued at $70 billion based on list prices, industry analysts cited by Reuters anticipate significant discounts, as is customary for substantial orders. In their quest to keep pace with India's burgeoning aviation market, which is the world's fastest-growing and serves the largest population, Indian airlines have shattered previous industry records, despite manufacturers grappling with supply chain challenges and production targets.

The finalized contract entails Air India's acquisition of 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. The Airbus portion comprises 210 A320neo and A321neo narrowbody jets, along with 40 A350 widebodies. Boeing's contribution includes 190 narrowbody 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners, and 10 777X widebodies. The ambitious fleet renewal and expansion program envisioned by Air India's Chief Executive, Campbell Wilson, aims to introduce the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across the airline's extensive route network within five years.

Implications for Indian Aviation

The extensive buying spree by Indian airlines is a testament to the robust global demand for civilian aircraft as the travel industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, this trend aligns with airlines' efforts to minimize their environmental footprint by adopting more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly models. While the demand for short and medium-haul narrowbody jets remains exceptionally high, Rolls-Royce, a prominent engine manufacturer, reports a significant resurgence in the market for long-haul widebodies.

Nevertheless, plane makers and suppliers express concerns regarding their capacity to meet the mounting order books amid escalating costs, scarcity of parts, and a shortage of skilled workers. Reuters cited Lars Wagner, CEO of MTU Aero Engines, who highlighted labor shortages and casting production issues as the primary strains in the engine supply chain.

Indian Rivalry and Competitiveness

Once renowned for its opulent planes and exceptional service, Air India faced a decline in reputation during the mid-2000s due to financial difficulties. However, under the ownership of the Tata conglomerate, Air India aims to revitalize its brand and capitalize on India's expanding base of air travelers and its large diaspora, which is currently predominantly served by foreign competitors such as Emirates. With the landmark order, Air India will strengthen its competitive position against budget carrier IndiGo, which currently holds the majority share of the Indian market and possesses a robust presence in regional flights.

Other Notable Orders

In addition to Air India's historic deal, other significant orders were announced at the Paris Airshow. Ethiopian Airlines revealed plans to finalize an order for approximately 130 Airbus and Boeing aircraft shortly after the event. Avolon, a leasing company, confirmed its order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes. Philippine Airlines placed its order for nine Airbus A350-1000 widebody jets, while Qantas finalized a deal for nine Airbus A220-300s, as per Reuters. These additional orders reflect the sustained global demand for new aircraft and signify the industry's commitment to more efficient and environmentally conscious models.