India projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent through 2031: S&P Global

The Indian economy is expected to grow by an average annual rate of 6.7 per cent to March 31, according to a forecast by S&P Global on Thursday. Despite short-term challenges from rate hikes and a global slowdown, growth led by manufacturing and service exports and consumer demand has been projected.

S&P kept India’s previous growth forecast at 6 per cent for the present fiscal year ending in March 2024, saying that the country is expected to become the fastest growing economy in the G20.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), last year had increased India’s growth forecast by 0.2 per cent points to 6.1 per cent for the present fiscal year, while the central bank has projected a 6.5 per cent rise.

Reuters quoted S&P Global in its report released in Delhi, “Look Forward: India’s Moment”, as saying, “While the world is in the midst of an unprecedented period of transition and uncertainty, India faces a defining opportunity to capitalise on this moment”.

India could possibly overtake Japan and China and become the world’s third largest economy, should S&P Global’s forecast of the per capita GDP rising to $4,500 be realised. According to the firm, the size of the economy is expected to reach $6.7 trillion from $3.4 trillion in fiscal year 2023.

According to the report, with the government providing incentives to firms and improving infrastructure, new opportunities in manufacturing are projected to arise as a result of the rising global trend towards diversifying supply chains.

The economy is expected to gain from tax reforms that will increase efficiency, from state support for physical and digital infrastructure, and from a decrease in leakages from government subsidy payments.

Due to rising household incomes and increased expenditure on food and other commodities, the Indian consumer market would more than double by 2031, rising to $5.2 trillion from $2.3 trillion.

The report said, “Higher per capita incomes will also likely boost discretionary spending in areas such as entertainment, communications, restaurants and hotels”.

S&P Global stated that in addition to expanding female participation in the workforce to enjoy a demographic dividend, creating a strong logistics framework will be essential in shifting India’s economy from one that is dominated by services to one that is dominated by manufacturing.

An addition of 30 million jobs expected by 2030 as India’s construction sector booms: Knight Frank

The construction sector in India could add about 30 million jobs by 2030 as the urban housing demand and state spending on infrastructure including roads increases, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

The real estate sector is in the process of rapid recovery despite the being massively hit during the two years of the pandemic. The state is now increased spending on road networks, airports and other infrastructure in comparison to the previous years, Gulam Zia, the senior director of the real estate consultancy Knight Frank, was quoted as saying.

With S&P Global’s Thursday report projecting an average annual growth rate of 6.7 per cent, contributed by manufacturing and service exports and consumer demand, it is reported that construction, India’s second-largest sector after agriculture, is seeing an increase in investment interest due to improved business sentiment and conductive policy measures.

“We are seeing a surge in real-estate demand in the top eight cities as well as in smaller towns, driven by rising household incomes and global service providers who are outsourcing to India,” Zia said.

By 2030, Knight Frank projects that India’s construction industry will contribute nearly one-fifth of the country’s GDP, supporting 100 million jobs.

According to the survey, construction companies are anticipated to increase employment opportunities for 10.5 million skilled individuals, approximately 80 million semi-skilled workers, 1.1 million engineers, 1.5 million technicians, and a million office workers.

Knight Frank expects the annual turnover for the real estate sector to increase by $1 trillion by 2030 from the present value of $650 billion.

Some 100,000 engineering graduates and tens of thousands rural migrant workers could enter the job market with the expansion in the construction sector.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

According to the Frank Knight report, presently only about 50 per cent of the graduating civil engineers remain in the sector as they find it difficult to meet the requirements of the industry and can find employment elsewhere.