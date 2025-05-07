As geopolitical tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, financial markets in both nations have responded sharply — but in strikingly different ways. Indian equity benchmarks remained relatively steady, while Pakistan’s stock market witnessed a sharp sell-off, underscoring differences in economic confidence and investor perception.

Indian markets hold ground

Despite initial jitters, Indian markets showed resilience. The BSE Sensex opened at 79,948.80, down 0.86 per cent, and the Nifty 50 slipped by 0.6 per cent to 24,233.30. However, both indices quickly pared losses. By 10 AM, the Sensex was down just 71 points and the Nifty by 11 points, suggesting stabilizing sentiment.

Defence and aerospace stocks surged on expectations of increased government contracts. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, BEL, Mazagon Dock, and Paras Defence rose between 1.3 per cent to 4 per cent intraday. Among individual gainers, Mazagon Dock and Garden Reach Shipbuilders rallied 3.1 per cent, while Cochin Shipyard and HAL also advanced. Sectoral indices such as Auto, FMCG, IT, and Pharma remained in the green, while Realty, Metal, and Energy sectors opened lower.

Bond yields and the Indian rupee remained stable, indicating that institutional investors view the situation as under control and unlikely to affect long-term economic fundamentals.

Pakistan markets tank

On the other side of the border, panic gripped Pakistan’s stock exchange. The KSE-100 Index, which opened at 71,585 points, plummeted over 2 per cent, falling below 70,100 within hours. The fall was broad-based, with significant losses in banking, energy, telecom, and cement sectors. Investor sentiment worsened amid fears of further escalation, economic isolation, and currency depreciation.

Pakistan’s economy, already under strain from high inflation, weak foreign reserves, and ongoing IMF conditions, showed little buffer against the shock. The rupee faced downward pressure, and market analysts flagged the potential for further capital outflows if tensions persist.

India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

The market reactions came after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision missile strikes targeting nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, including foreign tourists.

Targets included alleged bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Kotli, Barnala, and Muzaffarabad. India described the operation as “measured and non-escalatory,” focused solely on neutralizing terror networks. Pakistan, however, condemned the move as a “flagrant act of war,” claiming civilian casualties and retaliating with shelling across the Line of Control (LoC).

As the situation continues to unfold, global observers and markets remain on high alert for signs of further escalation or diplomatic de-escalation.