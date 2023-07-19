India court blocks Google from removing Disney app amid in-app charges dispute

A court in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu handed down a ruling on Tuesday that has far-reaching implications for Google's operations in the country. The court has prohibited Google (GOOGL.O) from removing Disney's streaming service from its Indian app store.

The court has also ordered Google to lower its fee for in-app purchases to a mere 4 per cent, which poses a substantial threat to the tech giant's payments business model. Although details regarding the reasoning behind the ruling remain undisclosed as the formal order has not been released to the public, this verdict marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle between Google and Disney in the Indian market.

Disney's lawsuit on Google's hefty in-app service fees in India

Disney's lawsuit against Google in India has drawn widespread attention, marking the latest and most prominent legal challenge to Google's contentious practice of imposing hefty "service fees" ranging from 11 to 26 percent on in-app purchases.

Disney, the operator of the renowned Disney+ Hotstar streaming service in India, had argued that Google went as far as issuing a threat to remove the Hotstar app unless it conformed to the new payment mechanism. This lawsuit holds significant implications for the ongoing debate surrounding Google's fee structure and its impact on app developers in India.

Following an antitrust ruling that compelled Google to allow third-party payments, the tech giant introduced a revised service charge structure, which some companies are now scrutinising. However, several companies have raised concerns, alleging that the updated payment mechanism is essentially a covert continuation of Google's previous approach.

India's Competition Commission's actions against Google's antitrust violation

In October, India's competition commission imposed a hefty fine of $113 million on tech giant Google. The commission's decision came as a response to allegations made by multiple companies, asserting that Google's service fee for in-app payments violated an existing antitrust regulation. The commission launched an investigation into Google in May following complaints from various firms. These companies accused the US-based company of unfair practices and monopolistic behavior regarding in-app payments.

Furthermore, as part of its ruling, the watchdog requested that Google provide clarifications on various clauses related to the in-app payment mechanism, both before and after the User Choice Billing (UCB) systems. Additionally, the commission mandated that Google disclose detailed information about its rules concerning the sharing of user and app developer data.