India: 30% tax on profits from cryptocurrency assets from April 1

As revealed in the Union Budget, profits from trading in crypto and other virtual assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be taxed at a flat 30% rate beginning in April.

This would apply to all virtual digital assets (VDA) and their earnings from Bitcoin to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Furthermore, for every transaction involving crypto and other virtual assets, 1% of tax will be deducted at source (TDS).

For example, if a crypto investor buys crypto for Rs 10,000 and sells it for Rs 15,000, netting a profit of Rs 5,000, the investor will face a 30% tax on the profit.

Meanwhile, with only a few days till the new tax system for crypto assets takes effect, numerous investors are reportedly booking profits, rejigging their portfolios, or transferring their crypto assets to private wallets outside of India.

Crypto investors should be aware of a few fiscal regulations for the years 2022-2023:

1: After accounting for all bitcoin transactions for the year, no tax will be required to be paid if an investor is losing money with no earnings.

2: Furthermore, investors will not be taxed if they purchase a crypto asset that has gained in value but are unable to sell it due to market conditions. The profits will not be taxed until they sell it for a profit.

3: When calculating taxes, losses from one type of VDA cannot be offset by gains from other VDA transactions.This means that investors will have to pay a 30% tax on any gains made, while losses will not be deducted from the final taxation amount when trading other tokens.As a result, if you make a profit on one token but lose on another, you must still pay 30% on the profitable token.

4: TDS will be imposed on July 1 and will be deducted from the whole transaction value, regardless of whether the investor makes a profit or a loss.

5: Experts and business owners will be unable to deduct gains or losses from their main income and cryptocurrency revenue.

