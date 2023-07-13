IMF greenlights $3 billion financial lifeline to support Pakistan's financial crisis 



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board of directors approved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan on Wednesday for an amount of $3 billion to support the authorities’ economic stabilization program.

This arrangement arrives at a challenging economic crossroads for Pakistan. The country has been facing a difficult external environment, along with the impact of devastating floods and policy missteps, resulting in significant fiscal and external deficits, a rise in inflation, and a depletion of reserve buffers during FY23.

As an initial step, the approval by the Executive Board enables an immediate disbursement of $1.2 billion to stabilize the economy. The remaining funds will be released gradually over the duration of the program, contingent upon two quarterly reviews.

In response to the official approval by the IMF, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sarif expressed his belief that the package would strengthen Pakistan's economic position and help overcome immediate and medium-term economic challenges. He further emphasized that the achievement of this deal was attained despite daunting obstacles and seemingly impossible deadlines.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, prior to the approval of the IMF board's $3 billion bailout, Saudi Arabia also extended financial assistance to Pakistan in the amount of $2 billion.

What will be the key focus areas of IMF program?

The newly supported initiative in Pakistan, backed by the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), will act as a policy framework to address both domestic and foreign imbalances. The program will focus on

(1) implementing the FY24 budget in order to enable Pakistan's essential fiscal adjustment and guarantee debt sustainability while safeguarding important social expenditures and ensuring debt sustainability.

(2) a return to a market-determined exchange rate as well as adequate FX market functioning to absorb external shocks and alleviate currency shortages.

(3) an appropriately restrictive monetary policy aimed at disinflation.

(4) continued progress on structural reforms, notably in the energy sector, state-owned enterprise (SOE) governance, and climate resilience.

IMF is providing support to alleviate Pakistan's ongoing financial crisis

Pakistan's economic reform program will provide support for immediate stabilization efforts, safeguarding the economy against shocks. The success of the program in Pakistan hinges on steadfast policy implementation.

The official press release of the IMF cited Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chair of the Executive Board, who stated that when the authorities' new Stand-By Arrangement is faithfully executed, Pakistan would have a chance to recover macroeconomic stability and rectify these imbalances through continuous policy execution. Last year, Pakistan's economy was heavily damaged by considerable shocks, most notably the spillover effects of catastrophic floods, huge volatility in commodity prices, and the tightening of external and domestic financial conditions.

Further, she also added that maintaining control over non-important main spending will be key to keeping the budget within the projected limit. In the meantime, the government must quickly improve the energy sector's sustainability by matching rates with costs, changing the sector's cost base, and properly targeting power subsidies.