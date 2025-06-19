How a $10 oil shock hits your wallet: What Indian investors must track now

Many times, we feel that global conflicts are too far away to affect us. But the truth is, events happening thousands of miles away can impact our daily lives—like the price we pay for fuel or groceries. The current tension between Israel and Iran is a clear example of this.
Iran has repeatedly warned that it might block Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea route, in response to pressure from Western countries, although it has never actually done so.
On June 13, Israel carried out attacks on Iran, claiming it hit nuclear sites, missile production centres, and top military officials. This marked the beginning of a long-term mission aimed at stopping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
However, in the past, it has warned that it might shut down the Strait of Hormuz in response to pressure from Western countries. Experts say that if this important waterway is blocked, it could disrupt global trade and cause oil prices around the world to rise sharply.
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway located between Oman and Iran. It connects the Persian Gulf in the north to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea in the south.
At its narrowest point, the strait is about 21 miles (33 kilometres) wide. However, ships can only pass through a lane that is just 2 miles (3 kilometres) wide in each direction, making it a very tight and important passage for global shipping.
Nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes through this narrow waterway. From early 2022 up to last month, around 17.8 to 20.8 million barrels of crude oil, gas condensate, and other fuels were transported through the strait every single day, according to data shared by Vortexa and reported by Hindu Business Line. This makes the Strait one of the most important routes for global energy supply.
Major oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, and Iraq—most of them members of OPEC—send most of their crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, mainly to countries in Asia. However, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been trying to create alternative routes to avoid depending only on this narrow passage.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as of June last year, about 2.6 million barrels per day of extra capacity from pipelines in the UAE and Saudi Arabia could be used to move oil without going through the Strait of Hormuz.
Qatar, one of the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), sends nearly all of its LNG shipments through this narrow strait.
To keep the area safe for international trade, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, is responsible for protecting commercial ships passing through the region.
In just five days, Brent crude prices jumped by 7 per cent, crossing $70 per barrel. For India—which buys 89 per cent of its oil from other countries—even a small price rise can have a big impact on the entire economy.
In the financial year 2024–25, India spent $137 billion on oil imports, making up about 15 per cent of the country’s total import expenses. So, when global oil prices go up, it affects almost everything—from petrol and diesel to food prices and transportation costs. It’s like an extra hidden burden on both ordinary people and businesses.
When crude oil prices go up by $10, it usually affects the economy in two major ways. The country’s overall growth (GDP) may slow down by about 0.3 to 0.4 per cent, and inflation (CPI) may rise by around 0.4 per cent. But these changes aren’t just numbers in reports—they impact everyday life. Families, businesses, and the economy as a whole start feeling the pinch in many different ways.
Here's a simple example to explain how a $10 increase in crude oil prices can affect everyday life:
Let’s say crude oil goes up by $10 per barrel.
So, a $10 oil hike may seem small, but it touches almost every corner of life—like a chain reaction.
An example of how a 0.4% increase in CPI (Consumer Price Index) affects you:
The CPI measures the average change in the prices of goods and services people use every day—like food, fuel, clothes, transport, and rent. So, when CPI goes up by 0.4%, it means that the overall cost of living has increased by that much.
Let’s say your monthly household expenses are ₹50,000. A 0.4 per cent rise in CPI means your costs will go up by:
₹50,000 × 0.004 = ₹200
So now, you’ll be spending ₹50,200 per month for the same things.
It might not seem like a big jump at first—but over a year, that’s ₹2,400 extra, just due to inflation caused by rising oil prices. And this is just a basic estimate—if oil prices stay high or keep increasing, the impact could be even more.
In short, a 0.4 per cent CPI rise is like a slow, silent drain on your wallet.
Here’s what you need to keep an eye on if you want to understand how rising oil prices could affect the Indian economy and markets:
High interest rates help control inflation. By making loans and EMIs expensive, the RBI reduces demand for borrowing and spending. This helps cool off rising prices across the economy. But the flip side is that businesses borrow less, and consumers spend cautiously. That can slow down economic growth.
Example: If inflation stays above 6 per cent, RBI may delay rate cuts for months, meaning your home loan EMIs won’t come down anytime soon.