Home loans: What are SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda's interest rates

Most salaried people rely on home loans to buy their dream home. However, interest rates play a major role in their buying decision. A minor change in the interest rates can trigger a major change in the EMIs. Hence, it is important to check home loans. Most people try to choose the public sector banks because of lower interest rates. However, some even opt for the private sector banks. Here's a look at the interest rates of some leading places.

The State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has raised its home loan interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for new borrowers. The revision was applied from August 1, especially for those with low credit scores. Here's how the rates compare.

The State Bank of India's interest rates range from 7.5 per cent to 10.55 per cent. Here are the new rates. Its home loan rates have increased from 7.5 per cent to 8.7 per cent. The rates for a top-uploan are between 8 per cent to 10.75 per cent. The loan against property rates have become between 9.20 per cent to 10.75 per cent.

The Bank of Baroda's home loan rates hover between 7.45 per cent to 9.50 per cent.

The Punjab National Bank is offering home loans at 7.45 per cent to 9.50 per cent rates. Canara Bank is offering loans at rates between 7.40 per cent to 10.25 per cent.