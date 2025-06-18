Here's how an unprofitable Chinese medicine firm’s stock rally lifts CEO’s wealth to $33 billion

A little-known herbal medicine firm is now making big waves on Wall Street. Regencell Bioscience, a Hong Kong-based biotech company, has shocked global markets with a staggering stock surge of over 46,000 per cent this year, despite having no profits, no chief medical officer, and limited commercial operations.

As a result, its founder and CEO, Yat-Gai Au, has seen his net worth balloon to over $25 billion, placing him among the world’s 100 richest people, as per Bloomberg.

The meteoric rise of Regencell

Regencell Bioscience was virtually unknown until recently. Traded as a micro-cap on the Nasdaq, the company develops traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) formulas targeting conditions like ADHD and autism spectrum disorder.

But the real twist? It has never turned a profit.

The company posted a $4.4 million loss in the fiscal year ending June 2024 and currently has no official chief medical officer, as per public filings accessed by Bloomberg.

Yet, from being valued at just a few million dollars earlier this year, Regencell’s stock has exploded—boosted further by a 38-for-1 forward stock split in June, a move often used to attract retail investors. At one point, its shares soared more than 24 per cent in a single day, with barely 6 per cent of its stock available for public trading.

Who is Yat-Gai Au?

Yat-Gai Au, the man behind Regencell, owns an 86 per cent stake in the firm, now worth over $25 billion on paper.

Born with ADHD and dyslexia, Au studied at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and worked at Deutsche Bank in the 1990s before founding Regencell in 2014. According to the company’s website, he has personally invested more than $9 million into the venture, calling it a “passion project” aimed at helping children with neurodevelopmental disorders.

The formulas themselves? They’re based on treatments developed by his father, Sik-Kee Au, an electrical engineer turned alternative healer. However, Sik-Kee was once found guilty of professional misconduct by a Hong Kong board for overprescribing medicine in 2021, as per Bloomberg.

Regencell’s rally is raising eyebrows among analysts and regulators. With limited float and no concrete commercial success, many compare the surge to earlier meme stock frenzies like GameStop or AMTD Digital.

Even more concerning: the firm has disclosed no major scientific breakthroughs or partnerships to justify such a valuation. It simply caught fire in a volatile trading environment—and with such a tightly controlled shareholding structure, even small trades can push prices higher.

As of Monday, another investor—Zoom’s early backer Samuel Chen—held a stake worth over $2.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

From herbs to high stakes

Regencell’s stock story isn’t just about one billionaire. It reflects a wider trend of speculative bubbles in biotech and TCM startups. In 2021, the company signed a deal to distribute Chinese herbal remedies for COVID-19 across Asia—but little has been heard since.

The firm’s Brain Theory products, according to its disclosures, are liquid-based herbal formulations administered twice a day. There’s no mention of FDA approval or clinical trial data in the public domain.

Still, the stock keepssoaring.

Is it sustainable?

Experts remain sceptical. Regencell has just a dozen employees. Its business model relies heavily on personal branding, self-funding, and a niche medical market with little regulation.

Bloomberg analysts warn that “paper wealth” can evaporate as quickly as it appears. With no profits and no product sales, the company’s valuation could collapse just as dramatically as it rose—particularly if scrutiny increases.

But for now, Yat-Gai Au stands alongside the world’s wealthiest, thanks to a TCM company that few outside Hong Kong had heard of until this year.

(With inputs from the agencies)







