Harley-Davidson and Triumph prepare to take on Royal Enfield's dominance in India

Harley-Davidson and Triumph, the iconic names that have enthralled bikers worldwide, have set their sights on India's premium motorcycle market, ready to challenge the long-standing dominance of Royal Enfield. Analysts predict that this move could significantly dent Royal Enfield's market share, marking one of the biggest threats to its over half-century of dominance.

The frenzy surrounding their new models has ignited a spark of excitement among Indian riders, and improved financing options are also tempting lower-income buyers to consider premium bikes, signaling a potential shift from smaller to more powerful machines.

Harley-Davidson and Triumph's surprising strategy caught the industry off guard, but their aggressive pricing and domestic production have struck a chord with Indian riders and can pose the most significant challenges to Royal Enfield's virtual monopoly in high-end motorcycles, coming at a time when spending in India in premium segments such as mobile phones and cars is increasing.

Affordable price point

Historically, their expensive imports struggled for market share, but this time, they've unleashed a game-changing move by releasing their lowest models in the world's largest motorcycle market by sales, where their pricey imports have long fought for market dominance. This time, they are manufacturing the motorcycles in India with domestic partners in order to keep pricing around $2,841 (233,000 rupees).

The impact of this bold move has reverberated across the market, affecting Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' stock price, which experienced a significant decline of up to 12.5 percent. Analysts are cautioning about potential earnings risk for at least two years due to the threat posed by this market disruption, even though Harley-Davidson and Triumph sales currently trail those of Royal Enfield.

According to experts at Kotak, the introduction of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400, with their attractive cost and brand appeal, poses a serious challenge to Royal Enfield's dominance in India's 250-cc-plus sector. It is predicted that Royal Enfield's market share in this segment, which currently stands above 90 percent, could drop to 75 percent as consumers are lured by the more affordable options presented by these new entrants. For comparison, the closest Royal Enfield model, the Classic 350, starts at 193,000 rupees.

Long road ahead

Harley-Davidson imported its ultra-premium bikes for a decade before abandoning the market and closing the majority of its dealer network in 2020. It sold fewer than 30,000 motorbikes, which is less than the number of bikes sold by Royal Enfield each month.

In a bid to re-establish its presence in the Indian market, Harley-Davidson joined forces with Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, to co-design and market a new line of Harley-Davidson-branded motorcycles. The collaboration kicked off with the launch of the X440 model, representing the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic brand in India.

Meanwhile, Triumph, with its modest sales of approximately 1,200 motorcycles per year in India, took a different approach to expanding its foothold in the country. The company partnered with Bajaj Auto in 2020 to develop mid-capacity bikes, with Bajaj managing the distribution. Triumph's decision proved fruitful, as it received an overwhelming response, securing orders for over 14,000 Speed 400 motorcycles, surpassing its total India sales over the past decade.

In this fiercely competitive landscape, Royal Enfield, known for its strong brand identity, is not intimidated. Armed with an extensive showroom network, robust after-sales service, and a dedicated fan base, Royal Enfield possesses a unique advantage. However, both Harley-Davidson and Triumph, with their rich heritage and esteemed brand cachet, are formidable contenders that should not be underestimated.

