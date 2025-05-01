India witnessed robust gold and silver sales worth an estimated 1.8 billion dollars on Akshaya Tritiya. According to the Confederation of All India Traders, gold jewellery and related items accounted for 1.4 billion dollars, while the silver trade added the rest.

Gold glitters in India

Despite record-high prices, consumers flocked to stores, driven by religious sentiment, wedding demand, and the belief in Akshaya Tritiya’s promise of prosperity. Gold prices touched 97,500 rupees per 10 grams, while silver peaked at 98,000 rupees per kilogram, among the highest ever.

However, a mid-day dip maintained consumer interest. The All-India Gem and Jewellery Council estimates gold sales at 20 tonnes — flat year-on-year in volume — but up 35 per cent in value terms.

Jewellers also reported that 50 per cent of purchases were financed by exchanging old gold, reflecting price sensitivity. Footfalls were higher in southern India early in the day, with activity picking up in Maharashtra and the north later.

Younger consumers aged 25 to 40 were active buyers, purchasing jewellery, coins, and bars within budget limits. Retailers noted increased demand for lab-grown diamonds and studded jewellery.

Despite affordability pressures, experts say gold demand has remained resilient, with India importing 700–800 tonnes annually — a trend that shows no signs of slowing.

(With inputs from the agencies)