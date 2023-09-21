Germany contemplates restrictions on Huawei, prompting backlash from telecoms

In a move that has sparked intense debate and resistance from telecom operators, Germany's Interior Ministry is considering imposing strict regulations to reduce the use of equipment from Chinese tech giants, Huawei and ZTE, according to a report by The Economic Times.

An anonymous government official told The Economic Times that the ministry's proposal is driven by concerns about Germany's heavy dependence on these Chinese suppliers within its critical infrastructure, particularly in the realm of 5G networks.

As Berlin seeks to redefine its relationship with China, which it regards as both a partner and a systemic rival, this decision holds significant implications for the country's telecom landscape.

To mitigate potential disruptions, the Interior Ministry has devised a phased approach. By 2026, telecom operators will be required to eliminate all critical components sourced from Chinese vendors in their 5G core networks. Moreover, they must reduce the proportion of Chinese components in their Radio Access Network (RAN) and transport networks to a maximum of 25 per cent by October 1, 2026.

The telecom operators, however, have expressed their opposition to these proposed changes. Huawei Germany, in particular, condemned what it viewed as the "politicisation" of cybersecurity within the country.

The Economic Times quoted the statement issued by the company asserting, "Such an approach will have a negative impact on the digital transformation in Germany, inhibit innovation, and significantly increase construction and operating costs for network operators." They argued that these additional costs would ultimately be passed on to German consumers.

Deutsche Telekom criticised the 2026 deadline, deeming it unrealistic and drawing comparisons to the protracted efforts in the United Kingdom to impose restrictions on Huawei. The company also warned of the potential deterioration in the quality of service for its customers. Meanwhile, Telefonica Deutschland indicated its intent to explore legal action against the German government and seek damages.

At present, Huawei holds a commanding 59 per cent share of Germany's 5G RAN networks, as per a survey by telecommunications consultancy Strand Consult. Notably, in particularly sensitive regions like Berlin, where the federal government is located, Chinese technology is advised against entirely, a distinction that Strand Consult found to be "arbitrary."

The Interior Ministry intends to present its strategy to the cabinet next week. Nevertheless, it may encounter opposition from the Ministry for Digital Affairs, which is concerned that these measures could further hinder Germany's slow progress in digitalisation. A spokesperson for the Ministry for Digital Affairs emphasised the importance of maintaining stable, fast, and affordable access to mobile internet.

Germany has been criticised for lagging behind in the implementation of the European Union's security measures for 5G networks. These measures, aimed at curbing the use of "high-risk" vendors like Huawei and ZTE, were agreed upon three years ago due to concerns about possible sabotage or surveillance, allegations that both Chinese companies vehemently deny. Notably, the government recently revealed that it had not prohibited the use of any new Chinese critical components in 5G networks, a fact that has drawn criticism from opposition conservatives.