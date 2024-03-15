Foxconn stock soars 9.5 pc as Q4 profits exceed expectations amid strong AI server demand

Foxconn, a prominent supplier to tech giant Apple, witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, jumping as much as 9.5 per cent to its highest level in three years.

This surge followed the company's announcement of fourth-quarter profits that surpassed market expectations, coupled with an optimistic outlook for the year ahead driven by robust demand for AI servers.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, reported a 33 per cent increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, indicating a strong performance amidst evolving market dynamics.

Furthermore, the company expressed confidence in achieving substantial revenue growth in the upcoming year.

The bullish sentiment surrounding Foxconn's outlook was echoed by analysts, who highlighted the company's positioning as a major beneficiary of Nvidia's next-generation AI server products.

In a note issued post-earnings briefing, analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets underscored Foxconn's increasing AI server assemblies and racks orders, signifying its pivotal role in meeting the escalating demand for advanced computing infrastructure.

The optimistic projections indicate the potential for profits at Foxconn to surge by 13 per cent to 25 per cent this year compared to a relatively stagnant performance in the previous year.

Amidst broader market fluctuations, Foxconn's stock outperformed.

Despite a marginal 0.5 per cent decline in the broader market, Foxconn's shares experienced a notable upswing, reflecting investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and growth prospects.

The stock reached a peak of T$132.50 in early trading, marking its highest level since March 23, 2021.

With its close ties to industry giants like Apple and its increasing involvement in cutting-edge technologies such as AI servers, Foxconn is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the global electronics market.