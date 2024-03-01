Flashback Friday| From orphanage to fashion Olympus: The enduring legacy of Coco Chanel

"Success is often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable."- Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel

Today, the Chanel brand remains synonymous with luxury, sophistication, and a touch of rebellion.

It's a fashion house that continues to push boundaries, all while staying true to Coco's original mission: to empower women to be comfortable and confident in their skin.

Ready to join the legacy? Explore the world of Chanel and discover what timeless elegance means to you.

Who was she?

Coco Chanel, born Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel in 1883, wasn't your typical Parisian socialite.

Orphaned young and raised in an orphanage, she learned to sew from nuns, a skill that would become her life's compass.

Despite her challenging beginnings, Chanel possessed a fierce independence and a rebellious spirit that would define both her life and her revolutionary approach to fashion.

Kickstart of her career

In the year 1910, amid the cobbled streets of Paris, a millinery shop named "Chanel Mode" blossomed at 21 Rue Cambon.

This wasn't just any shop, it was the first chapter in the extraordinary life and legacy of Coco Chanel, a woman with dreams as grand as the Parisian skyline.

But hats weren't enough for Coco. Her ambitions, like her iconic pearls, were multi-stranded.

Soon, she set sail for Deauville, a haven where women embraced an active, carefree lifestyle. Inspired by their energy, Coco launched a revolutionary line – ready-to-wear garments for the modern woman who craved both freedom and elegance.

This daring move, like the crashing waves of Normandy, propelled her name to new heights.

Even the Great War couldn't dim Coco's fire. While the world around her was in turmoil, her business thrived.

She expanded her empire, employing over 300 artisans and establishing a magnificent couture collection in Biarritz.

By 1918, the war may have ended, but the reign of Coco Chanel was just beginning.

Her flagship store at 31 Rue Cambon, a testament to her unwavering spirit, opened its doors, ready to rewrite the fashion narrative.

Coco wasn't one to follow trends; she was a trendsetter. Inspired by the grace and practicality of menswear, she blurred the lines between feminine and masculine, introducing comfortable trousers to the previously skirt-dominated world of women's fashion.

She even defied social norms by embracing a short haircut, a silent rebellion against the long, flowing locks expected of women at the time.

Unlike the constricting corsets that suffocated women both literally and figuratively, Coco's designs prioritised comfort and freedom.

Her clothes were tailored for the working woman, allowing her to move, breathe, and conquer the world with both style and confidence.

Creation of Chanel no. 5

Fate brought her face-to-face with Grand Duke Dmitri. Their romance, though brief, blossomed into a tapestry of inspiration. His tales of imperial treasures and the rich fabrics of the church ignited Coco's creative spirit.

One serendipitous day, during a tour through the town of Grasse, Dmitri introduced Coco to Ernest Beaux, a perfumer with a lineage steeped in royal fragrance.

A year of experimentation followed, culminating in ten numbered vials presented to Coco.

Ignoring the traditional flowery perfumes, Coco, ever the paradoxical, gravitated towards number five. "I always launch my collections on the fifth," she declared, "and five seems to be my lucky number."

With a rebellious spirit, they rejected the crystal bottles of the day, opting for a sleek, rectangular design.

Inside, a revolutionary brew awaited - the world's first synthetic perfume, a symphony of eighty notes woven into a fragrance unlike any other.

It wasn't a mere scent; it was an essence, a "perfume for women that smelled like a woman." And so, Chanel No. 5, was born and, became a timeless classic, forever etched in the world of fragrance.

Tale of The Little Black Dress

The Roaring 20s was a time of roaring engines and societal shifts. Women were fighting for their voices, gaining rights, yet losing touch with their fashion flair. Enter Coco Chanel, a revolutionary with a needle and thread.

She saw the trend of "sad egalitarianism" stripping away feminine charm and decided to fight back. Her weapon? The little black dress.

This seemingly simple creation, a knee-length silhouette in forgotten crepe, was a silent rebellion. It was elegant, yet unfussy, sophisticated without pretence.

This "artless, rustic garb" became a symbol. It was copied, and reinvented, as a blank canvas for endless interpretations.

More than just a dress, it was a badge of empowerment, a whisper of defiance against the fading frills.

Coco wasn't done there. She experimented with jewellery, mixing the sparkle of crystals with the natural beauty of stones.

Surrounded by artists like Picasso and Stravinsky, she embraced her creative spirit. She was a woman of many facets, intelligent, witty, and a force to be reckoned with. As Picasso said, "the most sensible woman in the world."

The little black dress, like Coco herself, defied expectations and continues to be a timeless icon.

10-year hiatus from fashion

The world was engulfed in the flames of war, but amidst the chaos, Coco Chanel stood firm.

Despite her thriving fashion empire, she was forced to close her doors as shadows of conflict swept over Europe. Many fled, seeking refuge across borders, but Coco remained rooted in Paris.

However, her defiance came at a cost. An accusation of collaboration with the enemy, fueled by a love affair with a German officer, led to her arrest and swift release.

Shunned by Parisian society, Coco found solace in the tranquillity of Switzerland, where she spent nearly a decade in self-imposed exile.

While the world of fashion in Paris witnessed a post-war explosion of new talents, the legacy of Coco Chanel remained.

A comeback like never before

The war ended, and a new wave of fashion swept over Paris – creations were all about cinched waists, voluminous skirts, and "hyper-femininity." Coco, however, simply chuckled. "Look at these women," she quipped, "dressed by a man who doesn't know them, never had one, and dreams of being one."

Returning to Paris, she found a generation who only knew "Chanel" as a perfume brand.

Unfazed, she rented a tiny apartment at the Ritz, her beloved Parisian haven. When Marlene Dietrich asked why she was going back into fashion, Coco's answer was simple, "I'm dying of boredom."

Her comeback collection in Paris was met with shock. "Nothing new!" the critics sneered.

But Coco, ever the contrarian, understood her brilliance. This wasn't a flashy trend, it was timeless elegance, a concept lost on the Parisian crowd.

So, Coco took her "failed" collection across the Atlantic. America, with its open arms, embraced her.

The little black dress became a sensation, worn by a new generation of fashionistas. Coco, the phoenix of fashion, rose again, becoming a tycoon with the most influential house in the industry.

From the iconic Pink Chanel suit worn by Jackie Kennedy on a fateful day, to the practical pockets and over-the-shoulder bags, Coco's designs weren't just clothes, they were an art of living. Her legacy transcends trends, forever ingrained in the fashion world.

Coco, the woman who couldn't die working, breathed her last in her Ritz suite, overlooking the very house of fashion she built. Though only three dresses remained in her wardrobe, they were, as she'd say, "very stylish attires."