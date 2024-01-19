ETFs for Bitcoin are now second only to gold, ahead of silver: Digital gold?

Looks like Bitcoin is called 'digital gold' not for nothing. It's now second only to gold in the exchange traded funds assets in the US stock market.

Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETF) were introduced in the US market earlier this month, after much speculation and even an alleged 'hacking' of watchdog Securities and Exchange Commission's X social media account.

The cryptocurrency is on fire in the segment now, even ahead of silver and just behind gold.

Just days into their introduction, bitcoin ETFs have nearly $30 billion in assets under management or AUM. Silver ETFs only have $11bn AMU, while gold still tops, with roughly $95bn.



An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is "a basket of securities that trades on an exchange just like a stock does," as per a definition in Investopedia.



ETFs will track a particular index, sector, commodity, or other assets and can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange like a regular stock.

Bitcoin, one of the strongest and oldest cryptocurrencies, has seen massive ups and downs in its value in the 15 years of its existence. But the ETFs of Bitcoin are now nearing the safe-haven asset: gold.



According to a report in Coindesk website on Wednesday (Jan 18), the ETF inflows are near near $1 billion, which is about 21,000 bitcoin.



"BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leads the way by adding 16,362 bitcoin, followed by Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with 12,112 bitcoin. Sizable exits from Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has lost about 25,000 bitcoin, brought down the overall industry inflow," Coindesk reported.



Ophelia Snyder, the co-founder of 21Shares, the world's largest crypto ETP provider, wrote on X that it's "a fantastic validation of Bitcoin’s role as a reserve product and of the demand for bitcoin exposure in financial markets."

How big is the 10bn volume of Bitcoin ETF? Putting things in context

"Let me put into context how insane $10 billion in volume is in first 3 days," wrote Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, in a post on X.

He pointed out that 500 ETFs were launched in 2023.

But there's a note of caution: Bitcoin prices are still falling in the spot market.



The cryptocurrency fell another 4.5% on Thursday (Jan 18) to $40,800. That's the lowest in a month.