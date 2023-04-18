Elon Musk's direct deal propels 'ultra rich' fortune for South Korean company

Elon Musk passed his billionaire acumen to a South Korean business family, putting them among the elusive group of world's 'ultra-rich' individuals.

Shares of Dalseo-gu, Daegu-based L&F Co., a producer of high-nickel cathodes that are key to making batteries for electric vehicles, have soared 82 per cent this year. Reason? Well, the South Korean company won a $2.9 billion order from Tesla.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the listed holdings for the L&F Co. chairperson Hur Jae-hong and family is now worth more than $800 million.

Tesla has been using L&F’s cathodes for years. But they were supplied through LG Energy Solution Ltd.

This is the first time that L&F has become Tesla's direct client.

Like L&F, shares of companies that provide components or materials used to make electric cars have surged in recent years, generating huge amounts of wealth for their owners, Bloomberg reported.

For L&F, which so far has made most of its revenue from LG Energy Solution, the Tesla deal could be transformational.

L&F began developing cathode materials for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in 2005. Soon they became its most significant business. Sales increased ten-fold to 3.8 trillion won ($2.9 billion) from 2020 to 2022, with LG Energy Solution accounting for as much as 80 per cent of last year’s revenue.

L&F may see its reliance on LG Energy Solution drop to 50 per cent of its total revenue by 2025, according to a research report by Shinyoung Securities Co. analyst Jin-soo Park cited by Bloomberg. The manufacturers like Tesla are expected to contribute to 30 per cent of sales.

