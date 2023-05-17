Elon Musk's 'ad-venturous' spirit: Tesla's unconventional approach takes a new turn

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is about to embark on a new marketing adventure.

During the automaker's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk revealed that Tesla, known for its unconventional marketing methods, is preparing to adopt traditional advertising. The decision comes at a time when the car-maker is looking to showcase innovative features of its electric vehicles and dispel misconceptions about their affordability.

Tesla has long shunned traditional advertising, relying instead on its dedicated fanbase, word-of-mouth, and even homemade ads from enthusiastic customers. Back in 2010, Tesla was celebrated as one of "America's hottest brands" by Advertising Age, highlighting the effectiveness of their unique marketing approach.

During the shareholder meeting, as per a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk acknowledged that Tesla's incredible features and functionality often go unnoticed by the general public. He recognised the need to spread awareness about their vehicles and counter prevailing beliefs that Teslas are prohibitively expensive.

Musk's experience as the CEO of Twitter, a platform heavily reliant on advertising, is believed to have convinced him about the potential of advertising.

"Advertising is awesome, and everyone should do it," media reports quoted Musk as saying.

While the decision to embrace advertising is intriguing, the exact nature of Tesla's campaign remains mysterious. As history has shown, Musk's companies often collaborate and share resources, so it wouldn't be surprising if he sought assistance from another venture.

Speculation abounds that Twitter, another company under Musk's purview, could play a role in launching Tesla's inaugural ads. With Musk's knack for surprising the world, we can only anticipate an advertising approach as innovative as Tesla's vehicles.