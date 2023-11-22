Elon Musk to donate ad revenue from 'X' to Israeli hospitals, relief work in Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, 'X' owner Elon Musk has announced an initiative to contribute to the relief efforts. Musk declared on 'X' that he would donate all advertising revenue associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.

According to reports, the announcement aims to address the humanitarian situation arising from the conflicts, which have claimed over 13,000 lives in the densely populated Gaza Strip. The decision comes at a time when Elon Musk faces challenges related to the social media platform's content and advertising policies.

Advertisers have been quitting the platform due to concerns about their ads appearing next to controversial content, including pro-Nazi materials and hate speech, The Times of Israel reported.

Notably, Musk responded to a user's query about ensuring funds do not reach Palestinian terror group Hamas, stating, "We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else."

This move by Musk also follows his recent posts endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, further heightening tensions on the platform.

Elon Musk's commitment to humanitarian aid extends beyond 'X'. Last month, he revealed that his satellite network, Starlink, would provide connectivity to recognised aid organisations in Gaza. This support became crucial after communication and internet services were disrupted in the region. Starlink, developed by Musk's SpaceX, aims to provide low-cost internet access to remote areas and has plans to deploy as many as 42,000 satellites in its mega constellation.

Despite the social media platform's efforts to contribute to humanitarian causes, the platform has been facing setbacks in retaining advertisers since Musk's takeover. Major companies like IBM, NBCUniversal, and its parent company Comcast halted advertising on X following reports that their ads were appearing alongside pro-Nazi content.

In response, 'X' filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, the organisation that reported the issue. Advertisers have been wary of the platform due to concerns about its content and Musk's controversial posts, including those that have been criticised as tolerating antisemitic messages.