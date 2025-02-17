CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Punit Goenka, said in an exclusive interview with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi that the domestic investors' trust has grown in the company despite merger challenges with Sony. 'Other players in the industry have come from foreign markets, we have erected the business from the ground,' Goenka said as he participated in a range of topics - from market challenges to his long-term vision of the company.

Advertisment

Key takeaways:

'The real thrill is in creating content'

On his changing role in the company, Goenka said, 'I have never worked only for my shareholding in the company. The real thrill is in creating content, telling stories, and nothing else.' Goenka stepped down as Managing Director of ZEEL last year and now serves solely as the CEO. 'The entire credit of my leadership goes to my team,' he added.

Advertisment

'Only thing that matters is the interests of the company'

Regarding the much-hyped Sony-Zee merger, Goenka expressed openness to exploring such proposals even beyond Sony. In August, both companies settled a 6-month-long dispute related to a failed $10 billion merger. Both sides have agreed to withdraw all claims.

'We are focused on growth now'

Advertisment

On profits and competition, Goenka highlighted the post-merger 'chaos' and how the company took 6-7 months to optimise its costs. 'We have 3 pillars of growth: content, content monetisation and frugality,' he said. According to the CEO, the right content at the right cost is the key.

The interview also touched upon several other points, including the evolving market environment and the role of compliance. According to Goenka, customers remain at the centre of their several initiatives, be it TV or OTT.

'I believe perhaps nobody in the industry goes to the extent when it comes to ensuring compliance the way we do...the board has only independent directors,' he said while talking about corporate governance.