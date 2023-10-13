Decoded: How conflicts affect the global consumer

Amid the disheartening headlines of conflict-ridden regions in West Asia and Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the world of economics. Economists are diligently calculating the financial toll of these geopolitical fractures, and the numbers are far from reassuring.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just released its latest World Economic Outlook, and one word echoes through its pages— "fragmentation." Mentioned 172 times in the report, it's a stark reminder of the growing divide in the world. A mere five years ago, this term appeared just once. The reason for this surge is clear: economists and investors alike are alarmed by the potential impact of strife on global growth. The disintegration of countries into exclusive trading blocs threatens to erode annual global GDP by up to 7%.

To underscore the gravity of the situation, the IMF's models are based on the voting blocs that formed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine—a world where China and Russia stand aligned against the West.

Companies aren't immune to this growing concern. A rise in the usage of keywords related to fragmentation, particularly in the commodities sector, has been noted.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) steps into this complex web with a unique bottom-up approach. Their exhaustive analysis of companies' financial data and their customer-supplier relationships reveals a shifting landscape. Global value chains are indeed undergoing a transformation, with a focus on building shorter, more resilient supplier relationships. Dependency on cross-border suppliers has decreased, especially in one-step sourcing from China for Western companies.

However, the result isn't the creation of Western-only regional trade networks but a reshuffling of supply chains. Supply chains are growing more complex, expanding the "distance" between raw materials and end users. This carries several implications. Western firms remain exposed to geopolitical uncertainties. Oversight challenges arise for corporate boards, and inflation becomes a real concern, as the "slowbalisation" phenomenon replaces globalization.

The message is clear: it's not just the threat of a cold war-style ban on trade between geopolitical blocs that should concern us. A more intricate web of supply chains will inevitably raise costs and potentially curb growth. As consumers, we might consider this a price worth paying for national security and corporate resilience. However, it heralds a markedly different world from what we've known in recent decades. Reshuffling, not merely reshoring, is the new watchword.