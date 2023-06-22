China's shock and bolt: $72 Billion tax breaks turbocharge Electric Vehicle market

China has announced an unprecedented tax break package of $72 billion aimed at propelling the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Reuters reported. The move comes as the country seeks to revitalize its economy and counter slower auto sales. The tax incentives have surpassed market expectations, leading to a surge in major automakers' shares. The government's emphasis on promoting new energy vehicles (NEVs) highlights China's commitment to sustainable transportation and positions NEVs as a key driver of economic recovery.

Under the newly unveiled tax break package, NEVs purchased between 2024 and 2027 will be eligible for a purchase tax exemption. This exemption amounts to up to 30,000 yuan ($4,170) per vehicle for purchases made in 2024 and 2025. Subsequently, the exemption will be reduced by half and capped at 15,000 yuan ($2,085) for purchases in 2026 and 2027. By extending and expanding the existing NEV purchase tax exemption, the Chinese government aims to boost consumer demand for electric vehicles and establish a solid foundation for long-term growth.