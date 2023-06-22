China's shock and bolt: $72 Billion tax breaks turbocharge Electric Vehicle market
China has announced an unprecedented tax break package of $72 billion aimed at propelling the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Reuters reported. The move comes as the country seeks to revitalize its economy and counter slower auto sales. The tax incentives have surpassed market expectations, leading to a surge in major automakers' shares. The government's emphasis on promoting new energy vehicles (NEVs) highlights China's commitment to sustainable transportation and positions NEVs as a key driver of economic recovery.
Under the newly unveiled tax break package, NEVs purchased between 2024 and 2027 will be eligible for a purchase tax exemption. This exemption amounts to up to 30,000 yuan ($4,170) per vehicle for purchases made in 2024 and 2025. Subsequently, the exemption will be reduced by half and capped at 15,000 yuan ($2,085) for purchases in 2026 and 2027. By extending and expanding the existing NEV purchase tax exemption, the Chinese government aims to boost consumer demand for electric vehicles and establish a solid foundation for long-term growth.
Stimulating Electric Vehicle Market
The $72 billion tax break package marks the largest-ever amount of tax incentives dedicated to the EV industry in China. This bold move builds upon the government's previous support for NEVs, which included subsidies and purchase incentives. Local players such as NIO, Li Auto, and BYD have emerged as leaders in China's electric vehicle market, backed by the government's commitment to sustainable transportation.
Furthermore, the capped purchase tax exemption is expected to fuel the growth of more affordable electric vehicle models, primarily produced by domestic companies. This measure aims to level the playing field and drive sales of domestically manufactured NEVs while encouraging the adoption of greener transportation alternatives over traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.
Industry analysts cited by Reuters predict that the substantial tax incentives will significantly boost China's EV sales and contribute to the continued expansion of the electric vehicle market. They anticipate a 30 per cent growth in EV sales in 2024, surpassing the estimated 15 per cent growth projected for this year. May's data from the China Passenger Car Association already showed a 10.5 percent increase in NEV sales compared to the previous month, with a remarkable 60.9 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.
