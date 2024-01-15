China's economic path in 2024: Growth achieved, but challenges loom

China is on the verge of achieving its growth target of approximately 5 per cent for the year 2023, shifting the focus to potential hurdles that could impede momentum in 2024.

This is based on a Bloomberg report.

Wednesday's expected release of data is projected to reveal a 5.2 per cent expansion in China's gross domestic product for the entire preceding year.

However, concerns linger about deflation risks, a housing crisis, and a lingering confidence crunch that could pose challenges to the nation's economic trajectory.

Mixed Signals as 2024 unfolds

As 2024 unfolds, China encounters a mixed bag of economic indicators. While the consumer prices registered a third consecutive monthly fall in December, marking their longest deflation streak since 2009, exports are displaying signs of stabilisation after a continual decline throughout 2023.

Analysts suggest that the slow and bumpy recovery of domestic demand, coupled with a sluggish property market rebound, may impact the pace of China's economic revival.

Central bank's response to deflationary pressures

Economists anticipate the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to respond to deflationary pressures and boost lending by potentially lowering the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.4 per cent.

Additional measures, such as injecting more cash into the financial system and potential reductions in the cash reserve requirements for banks, are expected.

However, some experts argue that these measures may not be sufficient to address the multifaceted challenges at hand.

Analyst insights and expectations for 2024

Bloomberg cited Duncan Wrigley, Chief China Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who projected a slow and bumpy recovery in domestic demand as targeted stimulus measures gradually impact investment sectors.

Societe Generale SA economists foresee a Chinese economic growth of 4.5 per cent in 2024, factoring in increased fiscal stimulus, some monetary policy easing, stable export growth, and support for the housing sector.

Yao Wei, the bank’s Chief Economist and Head of Research for Asia Pacific, highlighted the potential for achieving 5 per cent growth if the Chinese government further escalates fiscal policy beyond current forecasts.

Global implications and economic events elsewhere

The economic landscape extends beyond China, with Indonesia's central bank likely to maintain its interest rate, Singapore expecting robust December exports, and Australia anticipating data that might indicate a slowdown in job growth.

Internationally, German GDP for 2023, UK reports on wages and consumer prices, discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and US retail sales are poised to impact global investor sentiment.