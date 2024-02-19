China’s Central Bank maintains policy stability while economic uncertainties persist

China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), has opted to maintain stability in its monetary policy by leaving a key policy rate unchanged on Sunday.

The decision to keep the rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at 2.50 per cent aligns with expectations, as uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve's easing timeline restrict Beijing's response.

With approximately $69 billion worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, the PBOC's move resulted in a net fresh fund injection into the banking system. This decision underscores the delicate balancing act Beijing faces in supporting its economy amidst persistent deflationary pressures.

The PBOC's decision to maintain the MLF rate comes amidst a backdrop of mounting pressure for further stimulus measures. However, any aggressive monetary movements risk reigniting depreciation pressure on the Chinese currency and capital outflows.

Despite some market watchers anticipating additional easing measures shortly, the central bank's preference for stability remains evident.

According to a Reuters report, Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS, suggests that policymakers are keen on anchoring the yuan and limiting negative rate differentials with the US dollar.

Market sentiment has been closely monitored following the PBOC's recent actions, including a significant cut to bank reserves earlier in the month. Despite these efforts, sentiment stabilisation has proved elusive.

Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, anticipates further rate cuts in both the open market operations (OMO) and MLF rates in the first and second quarters. Lu observes that previous easing measures, such as an earlier-than-expected cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), have failed to achieve the desired impact on market sentiment.

Looking ahead, there are expectations that the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) could see a reduction in the coming days, particularly for the five-year tenor.

Lowering the five-year LPR is seen as a measure to stabilise confidence, promote investment and consumption, and support the stable development of the real estate market. The monthly fixing of the LPRs is scheduled for February 20th, further indicating potential adjustments on the horizon.

In its latest monetary policy implementation report, the PBOC reaffirmed its commitment to flexible policies aimed at boosting domestic demand while maintaining price stability. The central bank's stance underscores the ongoing efforts to navigate the complexities of the economic landscape, balancing the need for stimulus with stability concerns.

As market dynamics continue to evolve, policymakers remain vigilant in their approach to sustaining economic growth.