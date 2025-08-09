Canada joins allies in lowering price cap on Russian oil

The Canadian government announced on Friday that it would lower the price cap on Russian-origin seaborne crude oil as part of a coordinated effort with its allies to increase economic pressure on Russia over its continued invasion of Ukraine. The price cap for Russian oil will be reduced from $60 per barrel to $47.60, according to a statement from Canada’s Finance Department. This move aligns Canada with the European Union and the United Kingdom, both of which had made similar decisions in July. “By further lowering the price cap on Russian crude oil, Canada and its partners are ratcheting up the economic pressure and limiting a crucial source of funding for Russia's illegal war,” Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in the statement.

Targeting Russia’s oil revenues

The price cap is part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing Russia’s oil revenues, a key source of funding for its military operations in Ukraine. Since the start of the war in 2022, Western allies have imposed a series of sanctions on Russia to weaken its economy and limit its ability to finance its war efforts. By capping the price of Russian oil, these measures are designed to make it harder for Moscow to sell oil at market prices, while still allowing some exports to continue in a way that prevents a global supply crisis.

The decision by Canada to lower the cap underscores the ongoing unity among Western countries in their efforts to isolate Russia economically. The new cap also brings Canada's position in line with the European Union and the United Kingdom, both of which have adopted similar policies to curb Russia’s oil revenue and signal their continued support for Ukraine.

Impact on global oil markets

The move comes amid ongoing volatility in the global oil markets, with prices fluctuating due to concerns over global economic growth and trade disruptions. Oil prices had recently seen their biggest weekly losses since June, as investors worried about the economic impact of sanctions and tariffs that have been introduced globally.

While the reduction in the price cap is designed to target Russia’s economy, it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the global oil market. The effectiveness of these measures will depend on how other countries, including major oil consumers in Asia, react to the cap and whether Russia can find alternative markets for its oil. With this latest move, Canada strengthens its commitment to opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, alongside its key allies in the EU and the UK.