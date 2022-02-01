Budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people: PM Modi

After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "Budget is full of possibilities for more investments including infrastructure and jobs."

"Budget has provisions to make farming profitable," PM Modi said.

India's prime minister said the Budget is "people-friendly" and "progressive" while adding that, "Parvatmala scheme to promote transport, connectivity in hilly regions will also make villages in the border areas more vibrant."

The "Parvat Mala" has been introduced in Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal Pradesh and the northeastern state to ensure transportation and connectivity.

"This Budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy," the Indian prime minister said, adding, "There is also a new provision of green jobs."

"The Budget ensures a bright future for the youth," PM Modi said.

"An announcement of over Rs 2.25 lakh crores MSP will be directly transferred to farmers," the prime minister said.

"For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced," the PM said.

India's prime minister said natural farming on the banks of Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted in a move to make the Ganga "chemical-free".

