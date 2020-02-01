Budget 2020 political reactions: Govt calls Budget reform-oriented; Opposition terms it rambling, says 'no focus on job creation'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Budget in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term in what is considered to be the most difficult budget in a decade.

The FM Presented the budget at a time when the Indian economy was facing multipronged challenges including lack of jobs and slowing consumption.

Here are the reactions of political leaders on Sitharaman's budget:

The budget gives an outline of new and confident India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Govt removes incentives to ''save'' in the nation with no social security: Trinamool Congress on Budget

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday slammed the Union Budget over the removal of tax exemptions and questioned such a move in a country with no social security.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different slabs for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions.

Criticizing the Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that govt's hollow approach visible in Budget. The budget describes govt's mindset well - all talk, nothing concrete; a lot of repetition and rambling.

"Did not see any concrete, strategic idea in Budget that could help youngsters get jobs; redundant things, no central idea," said Rahul Gandhi.