Boeing to cut at least 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR; will outsource their work to TCS

The United States-based planemaker, Boeing, on Monday (February 6) confirmed that they are going to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in the company’s finance and human resources departments through a combination of attrition and layoffs, as per media reports. This comes after a report in the Seattle Times which first reported about the possible “reductions this year” primarily in the two departments.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said that it will continue to “simplify our corporate structure”, in the context of these job cuts. This comes a month after the planemaker announced that it will hire some 10,000 workers this year after hiring 15,000 people last year. However, at the time Boeing had said that it would cut some support positions.

Boeing has also confirmed that it will be outsourcing at least one-third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services (TCS) in Bengaluru, India, as per media reports. Last month, the company also indicated that it would lower “staffing within some support functions” which was meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.

“Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large. And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient…So we’re streamlining,” said a senior director of communications at Boeing, Mike Friedman, to the Seattle Times. According to the report, there are some 5,800 employees in the company, out of which at least a quarter will be affected, with at least 1,500 jobs cut from finance and up to 400 more in human resources.

Additionally, Friedman also spoke about how the planemaker will make sure to hire more production workers and engineers which would ensure the overall growth of Boeing. In 2021, the planemaker had planned to cut more than 150 finance jobs in the US in a bid to simplify its corporate structure and focus on manufacturing and product development.

(With inputs from agencies)





