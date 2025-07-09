Boeing delivers 60 jets in June, including 8 to China after tariff pause

Boeing delivered 60 aircraft in June, marking a strong rebound in its output and including long-awaited deliveries to China for the first time since a bruising trade dispute cooled earlier this year.

Deliveries climb as trade tensions ease

According to Reuters, Boeing’s June deliveries represented a 27 per cent increase from the same month last year, signalling progress for the US planemaker as it works to overcome years of production setbacks and debt pressures.

Crucially, eight of those jets went to Chinese customers, marking the first such shipments since Beijing lifted a ban in May. The ban, imposed in April during an escalation in US-China tariff tensions, had threatened to sever a major revenue channel for the American aerospace giant.

Reuters reported that the thaw came after Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily reduce steep tariffs, opening the door to resumed aircraft trade between the world’s two largest economies.

Wall Street watches deliveries closely

Aircraft deliveries are more than just industry milestones, they’re vital cash-flow moments. Planemakers typically receive most of their payment when a jet is formally handed over. As such, Boeing’s June surge is welcome news for investors and analysts tracking its path back to stability.

Boeing, long burdened by production delays and safety crises, is under intense pressure to boost output to meet demand and reduce its heavy debt load. As per Reuters, ramping up deliveries remains essential for shoring up its financial foundations.

Strong showing for 737 MAX

Boeing’s popular 737 MAX continued to anchor its output. In June, the company delivered 42 of these single-aisle jets. Southwest Airlines alone took 10 of them, underlining strong domestic demand.

Five of those 737 MAX jets went to Chinese carriers, another signal of improving commercial ties. Boeing also delivered three other aircraft to China: a 787 Dreamliner and two 777 freighters.

Beyond the MAX, June deliveries included nine 787s, four 777 freighters and five 767s. Of the 767s, three will be finished by Boeing’s defence division as KC-46 aerial refuelling tankers, supporting US military needs, as per Reuters.

First half of 2025 shows recovery trend

Overall, Boeing delivered 280 aircraft in the first half of 2025, Reuters reported. That included 206 737 MAX jets, 37 787s, 14 767s, 20 777s and three older-model 737s modified as P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

These figures point to steady recovery from the chaos of the pandemic era and the lingering effects of safety crises, even as Boeing continues to grapple with production quality scrutiny from regulators.

Order book highlights challenges and opportunities

While deliveries gained pace, Boeing’s order activity in June cooled somewhat. The company booked 116 gross new orders last month, down from May, which Reuters noted was its sixth-best month on record for orders. June’s tally included 54 737 MAX jets and 62 787 Dreamliners. Notable orders came from Alaska Airlines for 12 737s and British Airways for 32 787s, boosting confidence in long-term demand for both short- and long-haul travel.

Reuters also reported a small setback: Singapore Airlines cancelled three 737 MAX orders in June, showing that even as demand recovers, challenges remain. Through the first half of 2025, Boeing has booked 668 gross orders, equating to 625 net orders after cancellations and conversions.

Competition with Airbus remains fierce

The rivalry with Europe’s Airbus shows no signs of easing. Reuters reported that Airbus delivered 63 aircraft in June, narrowly topping Boeing’s 60.

Airbus’s tally included eight widebody jets, three A330s and five A350s, alongside 43 single-aisle A320 and A321 aircraft, direct competitors to Boeing’s 737 family. The European manufacturer also delivered 12 A220 regional jets.

A sign of stabilisation, but work remains

For Boeing, June’s strong delivery total offers much-needed positive news in a year defined by trade tensions, safety reviews and questions about supply chain reliability.