Bitter end for Bittrex: Crypto exchange files for bankruptcy protection amid SEC scrutiny

The world of cryptocurrency has been experiencing a lot of turbulence lately, and investors and traders have been on a bumpy ride.

Bittrex Inc., a Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange, has filed for bankruptcy protection following allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it operated an unregistered securities exchange.

Bittrex Inc. ceased operations in the United States on April 30. But the bankruptcy filing is not expected to impact Bittrex Global, which serves customers outside the United States.

The company's non-U.S. operations are based in Liechtenstein.

According to the bankruptcy petition, Bittrex's assets and liabilities are between $500 million and $1 billion. The company also holds cryptocurrency assets of U.S. customers who did not withdraw funds before April 30.

The US regulator's lawsuit against Bittrex alleges that former CEO William Shihara encouraged crypto asset issuers seeking to make their tokens available on the company's platform to delete public statements that could lead to a regulatory probe.

However, Bittrex has denied any wrongdoing.

Bittrex is not the only crypto exchange collapsing under the weight of regulatory scrutiny.

The fall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges due to regulatory issues and criminal charges against its founder in 2022 shocked the world.

More recently, the ongoing decline in the fortunes of Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, began after the US watchdog accused the company of fraud.

The S.E.C. has accused Binance of illegally letting Russians skirt US sanctions and move money through the exchange -- a charge the company has denied.

With the SEC increasing its scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges, investors and traders are becoming increasingly cautious about their investments.

While the current regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty may cause some short-term volatility in the cryptocurrency market, many experts believe that the long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies is positive.

But Bittrex Inc saga is a reminder of the regulatory challenges that the cryptocurrency market continues to face.