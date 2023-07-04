Billionaires' payday: $14 million per day! World's wealthiest ride market rally

The world's wealthiest 500 individuals experienced a staggering increase of $852 billion in their combined fortunes in the first half of 2023, averaging a remarkable $14 million per day for each member, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This surge marks the most prosperous six-month period for billionaires since the latter half of 2020, which saw a substantial rebound in the global economy following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. A widespread stock market rally notably supported these gains, as investors appeared undeterred by central bank interest rate hikes, ongoing conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, and a crisis in regional banks.

The S&P 500 rose by 16 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 witnessed a record-breaking surge of 39 per cent during the first half of the year, fueled by investor enthusiasm surrounding advancements in artificial intelligence that bolstered the technology sector.

Some Gain, Some Lose

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and the world's richest person, emerged as the top gainer in dollar terms. Musk's net worth increased by $96.6 billion through June 30, firmly solidifying his position at the pinnacle of wealth. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., also experienced substantial growth, with a $58.9 billion increase in his net worth. On the other hand, Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, suffered the most significant decline in net worth during these six months, losing $60.2 billion. Adani's fortunes took a major hit on January 27 when his conglomerate was accused of accounting fraud and stock manipulation by short-seller Hindenburg Research—a claim that Adani vehemently denies. Adani experienced the largest one-day loss of any billionaire on that day, shedding approximately $20.8 billion.

Hindenburg Research, founded by Nate Anderson, also caused another notable billionaire to face substantial losses. Carl Icahn, the head of Icahn Enterprises LP, witnessed a sharp decline in net worth after Hindenburg revealed its short position, asserting that the stock was significantly overvalued relative to its holdings. Icahn's net worth fell by a staggering $13.4 billion, or 57 per cent, making it the most significant percentage drop among all the Bloomberg Billionaires Index members during this period.

Elon Musk's wealth gains extended into July as Tesla's shares climbed by 6.9 per cent on Monday in New York, contributing an additional $13 billion to his fortune. The ongoing success of Tesla, coupled with Musk's other ventures, has solidified his position as the world's wealthiest person and a prominent figure in the technology and space industries.