/Bank of Japan holds rates steady, raises inflation forecasts, signals possible rate hike

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.5 per cent, maintaining its cautious stance as it assesses economic and price developments. However, the central bank significantly raised its inflation forecasts, signalling a potential interest rate hike in the near future. This decision follows a period of heightened uncertainty surrounding the global economic landscape, particularly due to US President Donald Trump's trade policies. In a quarterly report released on July 31, the BOJ revised its inflation forecast for fiscal 2025-26 to 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent previously projected.

The central bank also raised its inflation expectations for the following two years, citing the persistent increase in food prices, particularly rice, which has driven inflationary pressures in Japan. Despite these upward revisions, the Bank of Japan refrained from making any definitive comments on when it might resume rate hikes, stressing that it is still evaluating the impact of US trade tariffs.

Trade deal with the US relieves economic pressure

A positive development for the BOJ came earlier this month when Japan struck a trade deal with the United States. The agreement, which reduces tariffs on Japanese imports like automobiles, has helped alleviate some of the trade-related uncertainty that had clouded the Japanese economy in recent months. The BOJ acknowledged that these developments have improved the outlook but noted that risks stemming from US trade policies remain high. “The risks surrounding US trade policy are no longer ‘extremely high,’ but still significant,” the BOJ report stated, reflecting a less pessimistic view compared to earlier this year.

Japan’s export-driven economy is heavily dependent on smooth trade relations with the US, making the trade deal a welcome development amid other global challenges. Despite the trade agreement, the BOJ warned that household consumption in Japan would likely stagnate in the near term due to rising living costs. While the economy has shown resilience, with factory output rising 1.7 per cent in June, consumer spending remains sluggish, squeezing household budgets. The central bank indicated that it expects consumption to return to a moderate upward trend as the impact of price hikes eases.

Rate hike likely by year-end

Trending Stories

Markets have responded cautiously to the BOJ’s announcement, with the yen strengthening slightly against the dollar. Investors are now speculating that the BOJ could increase rates before the year ends, especially given the revised inflation outlook and the positive developments in trade relations. Some analysts predict a rate hike could come as soon as October, while others anticipate a move in December, once the BOJ has fully assessed the effects of the US tariffs on Japan’s corporate profits and investment.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has previously signalled a more gradual approach to rate hikes, but as inflationary pressures persist and the economic outlook stabilises, market expectations for a tighter monetary policy are growing. While Japan’s inflation has remained slightly below the 2 per cent target, the central bank's upgraded forecasts and more balanced risk assessment suggest that the BOJ is inching closer to resuming rate hikes in response to the evolving economic landscape.

The BOJ’s cautious optimism contrasts with the gloomier outlook presented in May, when economic turmoil and trade uncertainties dominated discussions. With inflationary pressures on the rise and economic growth showing signs of stabilisation, Japan’s central bank faces increasing pressure to navigate the fine balance between supporting growth and addressing rising prices.