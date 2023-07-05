Australia's fourth largest pension fund suspends tie with PwC after scandal

Australia’s 4th largest pension fund UniSuper on Monday decided to cut its ties with the Australian arm of the accounting giant PwC after the firm leaked critical government tax plans which first surfaced in January.

UniSuper is Australia’s 4th largest pension fund, which manages about $77 billion in total funds and has now joined other five major pension funds, which manages over $650 billion.

UniSuper said it was concerned by recent events at PwC and the fund had suspended the new contracts for the “immediate future”.

Company made this decision after PwC terminated eight of its partners including the former CEO to rebuild the trust following the scandal.

Earlier this year, a former PwC partner shared confidential information who advised the Australian government on anti-tax avoidance laws shared the sensitive confidential drafts with colleagues then used this information to attract more business.