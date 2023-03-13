Apple's top executives are leaving at a breakneck speed. Here's why

Problems for Apple Inc seem to be increasing. The mobile and computer maker has recently witnessed a wave of resignation on the topmost level as its executives depart. The firm which is known for its consistent positioning at the top of the game is seeing an unprecedented level of turnovers.

As per Economic Times, starting the second half of last year, the company has lost about a dozen of its high-ranking executives. As per the report, most of them were very important people, vital to the day-to-day functioning of the company. They were mostly at the vice president level and reported directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook.

Also read | Apple has lost $1 trillion market value in just a year

This is not to say that there is no influx of executives, there is. Apple recently brought in a new chief people officer to take over the duties of the retail boss, Deirde O’Brien. A new chief information officer was hired to replace Mary Demby and David Smoley.

However, these are the exceptions. In most cases, the duties of the departed people have been redistributed to those within the organisation.

Why are these top executives leaving?

Reports suggest that this might be due to the growing burden of responsibilities placed on managers as well as other factors like bureaucracy. In recent years, the company “has become more bureaucratic over the years, especially when it comes to product development,” writes Bloomberg.

Internal politics is reportedly another factor that makes it harder to navigate. As per the report, “there are quite a few vice presidents at Apple who have been there for decades and could retire in the next few years.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE