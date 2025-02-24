Apple has announced plans to invest more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. The commitment, which builds on the company’s long-standing investment in American innovation and manufacturing, will focus on artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, and workforce development.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook stated that Apple remains committed to supporting American manufacturing, with plans to expand facilities and work with businesses across the country. The investment includes the expansion of Apple’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund, the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Houston, and increased research and development spending.

As part of its investment, Apple will open a 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Houston in 2026. The site will produce servers for Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven personal assistant system. Apple Intelligence relies on secure cloud computing, with servers designed to be energy efficient. Apple also plans to expand data centre capacity in North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple will double its US Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion to support high-skilled manufacturing jobs. The fund will include a multibillion-dollar commitment to silicon production at TSMC’s Fab 21 facility in Arizona, where Apple is the largest customer. Silicon manufacturing for Apple products is already taking place in 24 factories across 12 states, with companies such as Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Skyworks, and Qorvo involved in the supply chain.

The company is also increasing its research and development investment in the US. Over the past five years, Apple has nearly doubled its spending in this area, with a focus on custom silicon, hardware engineering, AI, and software development. Apple has announced that it will hire approximately 20,000 employees, primarily in R&D and technology-related roles.

To support skills development, Apple will open the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit. The facility will provide training in AI and smart manufacturing techniques, with input from Apple engineers and academic experts. The academy will offer free courses on project management and manufacturing process optimisation to help businesses improve productivity.

Education Initiatives

Apple’s investment also extends to education initiatives, including its New Silicon Initiative, which provides training in hardware engineering and chip design. The programme has expanded to multiple universities, with new collaborations planned.

Apple currently supports over 2.9 million jobs in the US through direct employment, supplier partnerships, and the app economy. The company has also paid over $75 billion in U.S. taxes over the past five years.