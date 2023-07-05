Apple loses appeal of 4G patent in London to Optis

Apple Inc. faces a major setback after the London Court of Appeal dismissed Apple’s appeal and upheld the previous ruling that Apple infringed on two telecommunications patents used in devices including the iPhone and iPad.

The decision of the court appeal supports the High Court's initial ruling, which defined the patents as standard essential patents’ and found Apple guilty of infringement, despite the appeal submitted by the company arguing that there has been no case of infringement and these patents are not essential for 4G standards.

The dispute started in 2019 when Texas-based Optis Cellular Technology LLC sued Apple over the use of patents that Optis claims are critical to specific technical standards, such as 4G.

Judge Colin Birss endorsed the High Court’s decision in a written statement. He wrote that the High Court was right to reject Apple’s non-Infringement ‘argument and the issue of the essentiality of patents.