Apple will launch its Apple iPhone 17 series on Tuesday at the 'Awe Dropping' event. The US-based company is expected to launch four iPhone models – Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The company will also launch the next-generation Apple Watch and its AirPods, one of the most popular earphones. In its keynote address, Apple is also expected to address concerns regarding the company's artificial intelligence initiatives.

How to watch the Awe Dropping Event in India and abroad, and where

The Apple iPhone 17 series will be launched at Apple's headquarters in California's Cupertino. It will be streamed in India at 10.30 PM IST. The event's streaming can be accessed on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the United States, Apple's Awe Dropping event can be watched at: 10 AM (PDT), 11 AM (MDT), noon (CDT), 1 PM (EDT). In Canada, the event can be watched at 10 AM (PDT), 11 AM (MDT), noon (CDT), 1 PM (EDT), and 2 PM (ADT).

In the United Kingdom, Awe Dropping event can be watched at 6 PM BST. In Europe, it can be watched at 7 PM (CEST). In Japan, it can be watched on September 10 at 2 AM (JST). In Australia, the address can be watched at 1 AM, (AWST), 2.30 AM (ACST) and 3 am (AEST).

What to expect at Apple's Awe Dropping event?

Apple is expected to change the design of the Apple iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It can also have a new 24 MP front-facing camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to undergo a design change with a horizontal camera bar and a lighter aluminium build. The storage of the Pro models will start at 256 GB. iPhone 16 Pro's storage was 128 GB.