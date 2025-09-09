Google Preferred
LOGIN

Apple Awe Dropping Event: Where to watch? Timings in US, India, Canada, Japan

Vaibhav Tiwari
Edited By Vaibhav Tiwari
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 13:52 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 13:52 IST
Apple Awe Dropping Event: Where to watch? Timings in US, India, Canada, Japan

Apple will launch its Apple iPhone 17 series today. Photograph: (Apple)

Story highlights

Apple Awe Dropping Event: In the event, the US-based company is expected to launch Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Iphone 17 Air will replace the Plus model.

Apple will launch its Apple iPhone 17 series on Tuesday at the 'Awe Dropping' event. The US-based company is expected to launch four iPhone models – Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The company will also launch the next-generation Apple Watch and its AirPods, one of the most popular earphones. In its keynote address, Apple is also expected to address concerns regarding the company's artificial intelligence initiatives.

How to watch the Awe Dropping Event in India and abroad, and where

The Apple iPhone 17 series will be launched at Apple's headquarters in California's Cupertino. It will be streamed in India at 10.30 PM IST. The event's streaming can be accessed on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the United States, Apple's Awe Dropping event can be watched at: 10 AM (PDT), 11 AM (MDT), noon (CDT), 1 PM (EDT). In Canada, the event can be watched at 10 AM (PDT), 11 AM (MDT), noon (CDT), 1 PM (EDT), and 2 PM (ADT).

In the United Kingdom, Awe Dropping event can be watched at 6 PM BST. In Europe, it can be watched at 7 PM (CEST). In Japan, it can be watched on September 10 at 2 AM (JST). In Australia, the address can be watched at 1 AM, (AWST), 2.30 AM (ACST) and 3 am (AEST).

What to expect at Apple's Awe Dropping event?

Trending Stories

Apple is expected to change the design of the Apple iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It can also have a new 24 MP front-facing camera.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to undergo a design change with a horizontal camera bar and a lighter aluminium build. The storage of the Pro models will start at 256 GB. iPhone 16 Pro's storage was 128 GB.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple’s top-tier model, might accommodate a bigger battery. Apple iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model and will be the company's slimmest phone ever. It can have a 6.6-inch display and a single rear camera.

About the Author

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari

Vaibhav Tiwari is a journalist with over 14 years of experience in digital media. He has expertise in writing on a range of topics -- from news and policy to international affairs,...Read More

Trending Topics