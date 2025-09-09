Apple Awe Dropping event: What analysts say on Apple's AI conundrum

Apple will release its Apple iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday in its annual keynote. The event, dubbed Awe Dropping, will be streamed live from the company's California office, where it will release several of its products and will likely shed light on its artificial intelligence vision. AI was the company's focus in last year's address. However, it couldn't deliver on its AI promise and is deemed behind rival Samsung in this sector of the smartphone business.

Apple hasn't officially released the agenda for the event. However, it is expected that it will release its latest line of iPhones. Many experts believe that Apple, the market leader in the premium smartphone sector, is lagging behind its rivals, chiefly Samsung, in the race to provide cutting-edge generative AI features.

Apple's AI conundrum

Market tracker Canalys said in an analyst note that there is a perception that Apple is late to the AI party, which presents a challenge.

It added that Android, which is backed by Google, leads Apple in AI integration. It said Apple's slower rollout of first-party AI features has created adoption gaps.

Apple introduced its "Apple Intelligence" AI features late last year, but the features underwhelmed users -- particularly the long-awaited improvements to its Siri voice assistant, which remained disappointingly basic.

Unconfirmed reports say Apple is looking to partner with Google to leverage its search and AI expertise.

Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said in a note that he will be surprised if any major announcement regarding Apple's AI strategy is made.

He also said that Apple's incremental innovation approach with the iPhone 17 will start reaching its limits, "especially for those who are hungry for more innovation".

Apple may also introduce the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest smartphone ever. With the move, Apple is positioning thinness, rather than screen size, as the new premium differentiator. It could also pave the way for the foldable version of the smartphone.

Samsung has made strides in the foldable space, as it introduced the seventh edition of the Samsung Fold earlier this year.