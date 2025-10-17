Amid AI-induced disruption, Infosys hires 12000 fresh graduates

Infosys, one of India's biggest IT companies, hired 12,000 freshers for the first half of the fiscal year 2026. This comes amid pressure on the job market in the technology sector due to the artificial intelligence revolution. The company is expected to hire 20,000 freshers in total, said Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka. He remarked while announcing the company's second-quarter earnings.

The company added 8,203 employees in the second quarter. The company's total headcount rose to 331,991. The attrition rate also fell marginally -- from 14.4 per cent to 14.3 per cent.

"At the beginning of the year, we were aiming for 15,000-20,000 freshers. But in the first half itself, we have hired about 12,000 freshers. So, we are now on track to hire a total of 20,000 freshers this year,” Sanghrajka was quoted as saying.

Infosys results

Infosys Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by 13.2 per cent year-on-year. The net profit was Rs 7,364 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26). Infosys has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share. It is an increase of 9.5 per cent over the previous year. The firm's revenue also grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 44,490 crore.