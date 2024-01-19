Amazon's workforce reduction in 'Buy with Prime' unit reflects shifting priorities

Global e-commerce giant Amazon has revealed plans to cut jobs in its Buy with Prime unit, marking a 5 per cent reduction in the service's workforce. While the exact number of affected employees remains undisclosed, it's estimated that around 30 individuals have been impacted by this decision, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime offers fulfilment and delivery services to retailers outside Amazon's platform, utilising the company's extensive logistics network. Amazon emphasised the unit's continued importance despite the workforce reduction, committing to substantial ongoing investments.

Amazon spokesperson stated, 'We regularly review the structure of our teams and make adjustments based on the needs of the business, and, following a recent review, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles on our Buy with Prime team.' The company reassured affected employees of active support in securing roles within or outside Amazon.

Broader workforce adjustments across Amazon divisions

Amazon's announcement follows recent layoffs in various divisions, with several hundred employees affected in its streaming and studio operations. Notably, Twitch, Amazon's live-streaming platform, disclosed a significant 33% reduction in its workforce, impacting 500 employees. Simultaneously, the Audible audiobook unit revealed plans for a 5 per cent cut in its workforce.

This trend of job cuts extends beyond Amazon, with Google, a tech giant under Alphabet's ownership, recently announcing layoffs within its advertising sales team. The landscape reflects a shift in tech companies' strategies as they transition from pandemic-induced hiring surges to focusing on profitability and AI adoption amid rising inflation and interest rates.

Bottomline

The tech industry, once characterised by aggressive hiring during the pandemic, is undergoing a notable shift as companies reassess their structures. The trend of job cuts extends beyond Amazon, indicating a broader industry-wide realignment.