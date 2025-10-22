Amazon planning to replace 600,000 employees with robots? Report makes massive claim

Leaked documents have revealed that Amazon is planning to replace 600,000 US employees with robots by 2027. The company's AI and automation plans aim to automate 75 percent of operations and save$12.6 billion in labour costs. If these plans are implemented, the employment of 160,000 warehouse workers could be affected.

Amazon has been attempting to cut costs and increase efficiency by replacing manual labour with AI-driven machines. The e-commerce giant aims to process ordersfaster and reduce operational errors.

What we know about Amazon's AI plan

The company's robotic systems, like Proteus and Sequoia, are already capable of navigating their way across crowded warehouses without external help, displaying their potential to replace manual labor. Armed with sensors, cameras, and AI algorithms, these machines can move, lift, and sort packages without human supervision, reported ET.

The newspaper wrote in a report citing insiders that the company is also exploring implementing AI-driven logistics and delivery operations. The company hopes to streamline its entire supply chain using these technologies. However, over the

next few years, thousands of jobs could be lost because of the company's AI and automation plans.

If Amazon adopts robotics, its rivals, like Walmart and Target, will also have to employ the same tactics to remain competitive. It could start a trend, forcing workers to either adapt or retrain.

The company, however, feels that these new technologies will create new opportunities in robotics maintenance, programming, and AI management.

According to the documents, by 2027, the company plans to automate most of the US fulfillment centers. The firm will also use robots to handle packaging and sorting. Amazon operates 750,000 robots across the world and plans to increase the number sharply.

The leaked data claims that around 600,000 US jobs could be replaced. The roles that could be eliminated include warehouse staff, station workers, and administrative staff. Positions such as robotics maintenance, programming, and systems management may see growth.