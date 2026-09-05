Adobe appoints Anil Chakravarthy as next CEO, succeeding Shantanu Narayen

Adobe’s Board of Directors has appointed company insider Anil Chakravarthy as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Chakravarthy, currently serving as President of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations, will also join the company’s Board. He succeeds long-time CEO Shantanu Narayen, who will transition to the role of Executive Chair after a transformative 18-year tenure.

Narayen’s planned departure was initially signalled earlier this year. During his nearly two-decade leadership, he oversaw Adobe’s pivotal shift from desktop software licences to a recurring cloud-subscription model, growing revenue from approximately $3 billion to over $25 billion.

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Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Digital Experience business, expanding his remit over the years to manage global sales, enterprise customer support, and field operations across creative and productivity suites. Before his time at Adobe, Chakravarthy served for four years as CEO of cloud data management giant Informatica and held executive posts at Symantec, VeriSign, and McKinsey & Company. He holds a Bachelor of Technology from IIT (BHU) Varanasi and a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During his time at Adobe, Chakravarthy has championed major AI-driven customer experience products including Adobe CX Enterprise, GenStudio, and Brand Visibility and spearheaded key strategic acquisitions, such as Workfront.

"I am deeply honoured to have been chosen to lead Adobe during this pivotal moment," Chakravarthy said in a statement. "I’m energised by the opportunity to fuel growth and drive Adobe's leadership in the next era of agentic software for creativity, productivity, and customer experience."