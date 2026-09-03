/Jensen Huang’s Nvidia makes a huge open-source AI bet with Hugging Face deal

Nvidia has agreed to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9 billion, in a major move that takes the chip giant deeper into the software and open-source side of artificial intelligence. But the deal did not begin with Nvidia knocking on Hugging Face’s door.

Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue told CNBC that his company approached Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang first. He said the discussions moved quickly and, just weeks later, the companies had agreed on a deal. Delangue said Hugging Face had reached a “turning point” and needed more resources, scale and visibility.

Why Nvidia wants Hugging Face

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Hugging Face has become one of the biggest platforms for developers working with open-source AI models. Its platform lets researchers and developers share, discover and work with AI models, datasets and tools. Nvidia has already worked with Hugging Face, including integrating its DGX Cloud infrastructure with the platform to give developers access to AI supercomputing.

The acquisition therefore gives Nvidia something that its GPUs alone cannot provide: a much deeper connection with the developers building AI models and applications. Nvidia said Hugging Face will remain an open platform for the wider AI ecosystem. Huang said the companies will work to scale its platform, strengthen its infrastructure and expand access to AI for developers and institutions worldwide.

Nvidia is going far beyond chips

The $12.9 billion deal shows how Nvidia’s ambitions are expanding. The company became the central hardware supplier behind the generative AI boom, but Huang has increasingly positioned Nvidia as a full AI computing platform rather than simply a chipmaker. Nvidia’s latest results show the scale of that business. It reported $96.2 billion in quarterly revenue, with data-centre revenue reaching $89 billion.

Buying Hugging Face takes Nvidia further up the AI stack, closer to the models, developers and software that turn computing power into useful AI products.

A major acquisition for Nvidia