25% tax for individuals annually earning between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh: Sitharaman in Budget 2020

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Budget in Parliament today announced hundred per cent tax concession to sovereign wealth funds on investment in infrastructure projects.

"Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8 per cent in current fiscal and 3.5 per cent next year," Sitharaman said during the Budge speech.

The minister also announced concessional tax rate of 15 per cent to power generation companies.

"Concessional withholding rate of 5 per cent on interest payment to non-residents extended up to June 30, 2022," the minister announced.

"Twenty per cent tax for individuals annually earning between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, 25 per cent for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh, 30 per cent for above Rs 15 lakh income under the new slab," Sitharaman said.

"Dividend distribution tax shifted to individuals instead of companies," India's finance minister asserted.

For individuals, those earning upto Rs 5 lakh in a year will pay no tax. "For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, tax rate has been reduced to 15 per cent from 20 per cent," the minister said.

Sitharaman proposed 10 per cent tax for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per anum for those who forego deductions and exemptions.

Nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 estimated at 10 per cent, says FM Sitharaman

"Expected tax buoyancy will take time," the minister added. "Government to sell part of its holding in LIC," she added.

The minister added that all flagship schemes of the government have been provided for in the Budget.