WASHINGTON

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not yet reached a decision on California's ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, maintaining a cautious approach to the state's groundbreaking emissions regulations.

California's proposed regulations would mandate that at least 80% of new vehicle sales be electric by 2035, with an additional allowance for up to 20% plug-in hybrid models. The plan has already gained substantial momentum, with 11 other states, including New York, Massachusetts, and Oregon, adopting similar regulatory frameworks.

The state's emissions strategy involves a progressive transition, requiring 35% of vehicles in the 2026 model year to be zero-emission models, escalating to 68% by 2030. Proponents argue that these regulations are crucial for meeting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and mitigating smog-forming pollutants.

An EPA spokesperson confirmed that the agency continues to review California's waiver requests meticulously, emphasising the need to ensure decisions are legally robust and sustainable. The state currently has seven additional waivers pending review.

The automotive industry has expressed significant reservations about the proposed regulations. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing major manufacturers including General Motors, Volkswagen, and Toyota, argues that the programme will negatively impact economic activity, increase costs, and limit consumer vehicle choices.

The trade group has been particularly vocal, suggesting that achieving the mandated targets would require "a miracle" and calling for a more balanced approach that might involve some states withdrawing from the programme.

The regulatory landscape is further complicated by potential political interventions. President-elect Donald Trump has previously indicated intentions to rescind EPA waivers granted to California for stricter vehicle emissions standards, adding another layer of uncertainty to the regulatory environment.

California's history of environmental leadership is evident in its long-standing relationship with the EPA. The state has received more than 75 waivers since 1967, consistently pushing for increasingly stringent emissions performance and electric vehicle sales requirements.

The EPA's March 2022 decision to reinstate California's waiver for setting independent tailpipe emissions limits and zero-emission vehicle mandates through 2025 marked a significant reversal of a 2019 decision made during the Trump administration.

The Supreme Court has further complicated the regulatory landscape by agreeing to hear a challenge from fuel producers regarding the 2022 waiver. This legal battle could potentially reshape the future of state-level emissions regulations and the broader transition to electric vehicles.

Industry analysts and environmental advocates are closely monitoring the EPA's deliberations, recognising that the decision will have far-reaching implications for the automotive industry's transition to cleaner transportation technologies.