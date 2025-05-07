Pedestrian demand for Toyota hybrid gas vehicles will support consistent profits as the world's biggest automaker releases its annual financial results on Thursday. The forthcoming U.S. tariffs demand investors' immediate focus because they aim to determine their effect on Toyota's financial performance ahead.

Investors and analysts will closely examine Toyota's strategy for handling potential losses from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy that threatens substantial financial damage to automobile producers with American business operations.

The company's plans for a buyout of its essential parts supplier Toyota Industries will also receive close examination during the upcoming announcement. Last month the company announced it would study the possibilities for direct investment.

Seiji Sugiura from Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory stressed that analysts' main interest lies in the company's March 2026 fiscal year guidance. No one seems to know if the Trump administration's trade tariffs will influence Toyota's plans.

Analysts expect Toyota's operating profit to grow by 2% yearly for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025 to 1.13 trillion yen (USD 7.86 billion). The upcoming quarter will be the first in three quarters to report higher profits.

The company's positive sales trajectory maintained strength through the first months of this year. Toyota experienced 5% global sales growth during the first quarter of this fiscal year because consumers strongly desired new and existing models both in Japan and the United States.

While Toyota shows optimistic sales growth forecasts the upcoming FY2024 operating profit will fall below last year's historic levels. During February the company announced a year-to-year 12% decrease for operating profit while forecasting 4.7 trillion yen for the completed fiscal year.

The strong consumer appetite for Toyota's hybrid models, such as the Prius and Camry, has validated the company's long-term strategy. However, this high demand also presents a challenge as suppliers are reportedly struggling to keep pace with the required component production. The potential impact of U.S. tariffs on Toyota's profitability and any updates regarding the possible buyout of Toyota Industries will be closely scrutinized by investors during the earnings announcement.