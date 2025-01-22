Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Scram 440 crossover motorcycle in the country designed to excel on both city streets and rugged terrains. Starting at INR 2,08,000 (ex-showroom, Chennai), the Scram 440 is packed with features that combine utility and aesthetics for a seamless riding experience.

Advertisment

At its core is a 443cc long-stroke engine (LS 440), paired with a six-speed gearbox. This upgraded engine delivers 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque, ensuring a smooth and powerful performance for urban commutes or off-road escapades. Enhanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels add to the riding comfort, while modern features like tubeless tyres, LED headlamps, and a top box provision blend functionality with style.

Also Read | Royal Enfield's Flying Flea EV to be powered by Qualcomm

B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, described the Scram 440 as a playful and capable adventure crossover. “This motorcycle is engineered for fun and adventure, designed to offer a unique mix of everyday usability and off-road capability. It represents our commitment to delivering value while meeting our customers' aspirations,” he stated.

Advertisment

The Scram 440 retains a rugged yet minimalist look with elevated seating for a commanding riding position. It features a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, paired with dual-purpose tubeless tyres to tackle various terrains effortlessly. Safety is enhanced with switchable ABS, while LED headlamps provide superior illumination.

Also Read | Eicher Motors to recall a batch of Royal Enfield motorcycles for reflector issue

With a low seat height of 795mm and 200mm ground clearance, the Scram 440 offers comfort and ease of handling on rough roads or trails. A 10-kg payload capacity, along with its top box provision, makes it suitable for extended journeys or urban errands. The motorcycle is available in five attractive color options, split across two variants: Trail and Force. The Trail variants feature spoke wheels with tube tyres, while the Force range is equipped with tubeless alloy wheels.

Advertisment

Combining utility, performance, and style, the Scram 440 redefines the scrambler segment, embodying Royal Enfield’s spirit of adventure. The Scram 440 is available in two variants, Trail and Force, across five striking color options - Trail Blue and Trail Green feature tubed spoke wheels with tube tyres, while the Force Blue, Force Grey, and Force Teal variants sport tubeless alloy wheels, offering variety and personalization for riders.

Functional, stylish, and packed with features, the Scram 440 sets out to redefine the scrambler segment while embodying Royal Enfield’s spirit of exploration.